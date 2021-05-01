 UGASports - LeCounte, Hill selected as Georgia ties draft record
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-01 14:33:37 -0500') }} football Edit

LeCounte, Hill selected as Georgia ties draft record

Anthony Dasher • UGASports
Editor

When Richard LeCounte and Trey Hill were taken Saturday in the NFL Draft, it helped the Bulldogs tie some school history, with eight players selected in the three-day event.

It marks the third time that's happened; the last since 2013. The 2002 NFL Draft also saw eight Bulldogs selected.

LeCounte's season might not have worked out quite the way he had hoped.

Saturday no doubt helped his frustration, however, as the former Georgia safety was taken in the 5th round with the 169th overall pick, by the Cleveland Browns.

He was joined later by Hill, who was taken in the sixth round, with the 190th overall pick by Cincinnati.

"I'm ready to learn, I'm ready to work, I'm ready to get at it," LeCounte told reporters. "Y'all know from my accident that it's been a long journey. Fortunately, I was able to recover 100 percent, and I'm ready to get on the road."

He becomes the 7th Bulldog taken in the draft, following Eric Stokes (first round, Green Bay), Tyson Campbell (second round, Jacksonville), Azeez Ojulari (second round, New York Giants), Ben Cleveland (third round, Baltimore), Monty Rice (third round, Tennessee), and Tre’ McKitty (third round, Los Angeles Chargers).

LeCounte played in six games last fall, starting five, finishing with 26 tackles, three interceptions, and four pass breakups.

Although he missed the final four games, he was able to get in for the final play of Georgia’s Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl win over Cincinnati.

A three-year starter, LeCounte made a career-high 13 tackles, with three pass breakups in the Bulldogs’ win at Kentucky.

It was upon the team's return to Athens that LeCounte would be involved in the motorcycle accident that almost ended his football career.

"It was a scary situation, but God had his hand on me, and it helped shed a lot of light on things that maybe I wasn't aware of," LeCounte said. "That was probably the hardest thing I ever had to go through mentally—watching the guys go out and go to war without me. That kind of beat me up mentally."

Prior to the season, he was placed on watch lists for the Bednarik Award (collegiate defensive player of the year), Paycom Jim Thorpe Award (nation's top DB), and the Bronko Nagurski Trophy (nation's top defensive player), as well as being named to the Pre-Season All-SEC First Team, as picked by the media covering the league.

He was also named one of three team captains for the Arkansas and Cincinnati games.

Richard LeCounte was taken in the fifth round by the Cleveland Browns.
Richard LeCounte was taken in the fifth round by the Cleveland Browns. (Tony Walsh/UGA Sports Communications)
