UGASports - LeCounte, Hill selected as Georgia ties draft record

When Richard LeCounte and Trey Hill were taken Saturday in the NFL Draft, it helped the Bulldogs tie some school history, with eight players selected in the three-day event.

It marks the third time that's happened; the last since 2013. The 2002 NFL Draft also saw eight Bulldogs selected.

LeCounte's season might not have worked out quite the way he had hoped.

Saturday no doubt helped his frustration, however, as the former Georgia safety was taken in the 5th round with the 169th overall pick, by the Cleveland Browns.

He was joined later by Hill, who was taken in the sixth round, with the 190th overall pick by Cincinnati.

"I'm ready to learn, I'm ready to work, I'm ready to get at it," LeCounte told reporters. "Y'all know from my accident that it's been a long journey. Fortunately, I was able to recover 100 percent, and I'm ready to get on the road."



He becomes the 7th Bulldog taken in the draft, following Eric Stokes (first round, Green Bay), Tyson Campbell (second round, Jacksonville), Azeez Ojulari (second round, New York Giants), Ben Cleveland (third round, Baltimore), Monty Rice (third round, Tennessee), and Tre’ McKitty (third round, Los Angeles Chargers).

LeCounte played in six games last fall, starting five, finishing with 26 tackles, three interceptions, and four pass breakups.

Although he missed the final four games, he was able to get in for the final play of Georgia’s Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl win over Cincinnati.