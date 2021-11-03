The Daily Recap: Injury updates on two key receivers

Here is the Nov. 3 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Injury updates

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart provided injury updates on receivers George Pickens (ACL) and Dominick Blaylock (hamstring).

Smart said neither have a timetable for a return at the present time. Pickens will meet with Dr. James Andrews soon to determine his next step.

“Dr. Andrews has been very positive with him,” Smart said. “He’s done Cybex testing. There’s nine million tests you do to see where you are. He’s at like 85 percent to 95 percent to some things he’s actually stronger on the injured leg than the other leg. So, he’s come a long way.”

Smart did at least offer a somewhat optimistic outlook with Pickens.

“There’s no timetable yet to say SEC championship or not. We think he may be cleared to practice possibly by then. But we just don’t know,” Smart said. “I do know he’s got a meeting set up with Dr. Andrews here in the future. He’s going to be able to go meet with him, and his mom, and get to visit and share things. And he got that the Auburn game, that’s why he went with us, to get another update.”

Blaylock, who is over a year removed from an ACL tear, has been unable to practice or play due to his hamstring injury.

“His practice has been hindered by his hamstring. And it’s ironic because the brace bothers his hamstring. And he feels like that’s part of the reason he pulls – I think it was the last time you all were there he pulled,” Smart said. “So, it’s been this big gap. But I think he’s got a chance.”

No. 1

To no one’s surprise, Georgia opened the first College Football Playoff poll as the top team in the nation. To somewhat of a surprise, Alabama, despite its loss to Texas A&M, is the second-ranked team in the poll.

Rounding out the top five are No. 3 Michigan State, No. 4 Oregon and No. 5 Ohio State.

Cincinnati, the second-ranked team in both the AP and coaches polls, is ranked No. 6 in the first College Football Playoff poll.

Trips ‘to the doctor’

Safety Christopher Smith likened Monday practices to a trip to the doctor. After each game, the Bulldogs take a look at what to fix and correct on Monday, which Smith said has tremendously benefited the team.

“There’s a lot of things you guys don’t see, and I say it every week I’m up here,” Smith said. “Every Monday, we go to the doctor, we’re going to get here, talk about what we did wrong, and try to fix it. The only way you can get better is to focus on the things you did bad. If you focus on the things you did good, you’re not going to get any better."

Smart couldn’t be happier that his players want to use Monday practices to fix their mistakes from the previous game.

“They've been tremendous. They understand we're not where we need to be, and that's been a consistent theme around here for five-six years. It’s not like it’s all of a sudden magical this year that we just try to get better after games,” Smart said. “Regardless of the outcome of the game, there are things you have to work on to get better. Millions of things that you guys don’t see or aren’t privy to during the game that, on the tape coaches watch, are mistakes.”