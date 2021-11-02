Tuesday News and Notes

Smart stays mum on who starts at quarterback Saturday

The question was direct and to the point – was Stetson Bennett starting Saturday’s game against Missouri (Noon, ESPN)? However, Kirby Smart wasn’t about to play along. If he knows whether Bennett or JT Daniels will get the nod, he’s not about to say. “I think it’s important for both of them to continue to develop and make good decisions. Part of playing quarterback is accuracy, decision-making, mobility. Those things are the critical factors. Anyone can hand it off. We all know that,” Smart said after practice on Tuesday. “Anybody can make our run checks or decisions. But it’s the decisions when the ball is in your hand and you’re having to make decisions on where you’re going with it, where you’re throwing it. All those things that are biggest deciding factors. Yeah, I’m pleased with where both of them are." But his Saturday starter? A quick follow up question netted identical results. "Like I said, I’m pleased with where both of them are,” Smart said. “I think both of them are doing a great job.” Despite a perfect record, a generational defense and the top spot in Tuesday’s initial College Football Playoff poll, Georgia’s quarterback situation continues to a hot topic. Daniels is supposedly healthy after suffering a Grade One Lat strain. He been sidelined since the first quarter of the team’s 62-0 win over Vanderbilt. Bennett has started the last five games and led Georgia to big wins in each one. But Daniels has still yet to see the field. Many thought Daniels would play last week against Florida, but he never got the opportunity. Smart was asked why not. "There was nothing that kept him ... Every game, we talk on the headphones. We have a two-hour meeting the morning before the game to go over how we plan to play the players. We don't always decide that until the day of the game,” Smart said. “A lot of times, if you're playing to run the clock out, then it's not necessarily beneficial for a guy to go in and hand the ball off or do that. In other games, you're trying to score. You got back to whatever game it was with Carson Beck, we were throwing the ball and trying to grow him and get him better when we gave up the pick-six. So, every game is different, and we make that decision based on what's best for the team."

Regarding Dom Blaylock and George Pickens

There remains no timetable for when Dominick Blaylock (hamstring) or George Pickens (knee) might return, Smart said. “I really don’t know on either one. I think Blaylock will have an opportunity because of what he was able to do yesterday and today. He’s headed in the right direction,” Smart said. “He’s actually taken the brace off, so I think it’s 14 months post-ACL. So, it’s not about the ACL, he’s got to get confidence in that knee, and confidence through practice.” Unfortunately, the hamstring continues to be an issue. “His practice has been hindered by his hamstring. And it’s ironic because the brace bothers his hamstring. And he feels like that’s part of the reason he pulls – I think it was the last time you all were there he pulled,” Smart said. “So, it’s been this big gap. But I think he’s got a chance.” Smart said Pickens continues to do everything he can. But like Blaylock, there’s no way to tell when he might return. “I don’t know on George, because we meet medically with Dr. (Jams) Andrews, who did the surgery, and Dr. Andrews has been very positive with him,” Smart said. “He’s done Cybex testing. There’s nine million tests you do to see where you are. He’s at like 85 percent to 95 percent to some things he’s actually stronger on the injured leg than the other leg. So, he’s come a long way.” Smart said Pickens has another meeting upcoming shortly with Andrews to receive another update. “But there’s no timetable yet to say SEC championship or not. We think he may be cleared to practice possibly by then. But we just don’t know,” Smart said. “I do know he’s got a meeting set up with Dr. Andrews here in the future. He’s going to be able to go meet with him, and his mom, and get to visit and share things. And he got that the Auburn game, that’s why he went with us, to get another update.” More injury news: Smart said he still does not believe Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint has completely recovered from his ankle injury although he played extensively against Florida and is expected to do so against Missouri.

Smart thrilled for Richt, who will be honored at Saturday's game

Former head coach Mark Richt will be honored during Saturday’s game and Smart could not be more pleased. "Mark and Katharyn and their family have just been tremendous to Mary Beth and myself,” Smart said. "He certainly made this a really good job from the way he built things and the things he did during the time he was here. It's always been very fertile, in terms of keeping players in the state. He has meant so much to so many.” Smart, you’ll remember, served as Richt’s running backs coach with the Bulldogs in 2005. “When you talk to his former players, all the guys who played for him and so many alumni and players, they come back to events and they just rave about their relationship,” Smart said. “You see guys like Terrence Edwards and Ben Watson and these great players that just respect Coach Richt and the things he did for this university. I feel the same way and couldn't be prouder to be honoring him.”

