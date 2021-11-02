Rivals100 corner Julian Humphrey has UGA among top schools

Georgia continues to trend for one of the top uncommitted corners in the country.

Julian Humphrey, the No. 7 corner in the 2022 class, released his top schools list on Tuesday afternoon. The Bulldogs were featured, along with LSU and Texas A&M.

While Georgia is among Humphrey's top three, it seems to be the leader at this point. Humphrey visited Athens over the summer and took an official visit to Athens the weekend of Oct. 2, both while still committed to Florida.

Humphrey then decommitted from the Gators on Oct. 25, just days before Florida faced Georgia in Jacksonville. Humphrey chimed in with his thoughts on Georgia's defense after the game.