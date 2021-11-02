Georgia is No. 1 in the College Football Playoff poll

To the absolute surprise of nobody, Georgia made its debut in this year’s inaugural College Football Poll as the nation’s No. 1 team.

The Bulldogs (8-0), who entertain Missouri Saturday at Sanford Stadium (Noon, ESPN), were followed by Alabama (7-1), Michigan State (8-0), and Oregon (7-1) in that order.

Ohio State (7-1) is No. 5, followed by Cincinnati (8-0) at No. 6.

During Tuesday’s post-practice teleconference, head coach Kirby Smart was asked about the likelihood that his team would be No. 1.

He responded by asking the media a question of his own.

“They’ve had this night seven times and I dare you to guess how many won the national championship. Anybody got an answer? Take a guess,” Smart said. “One’s the answer."

“My point with them today, and it will continue to be, is why? Why did only one of the seven win it? The answer is pretty easy. Because it either went to their head, it affected them, they didn’t continue to grow and get better. The narrative out there will be—I’m not saying this because it’s not true at all—but what warps young people’s minds is that there’s this upper echelon of teams and then there’s this other group.

“I don’t think that’s the case at all. I think every team in that Top 10, that Top 15 are capable of beating each other on any given Saturday. What we better do is distance ourselves and get better, because we’ve got some tough games coming down the road. I told them they can tune in to watch the Braves. There’s no need to watch the other, because that’s not what’s important.”

Nevertheless, Georgia finds itself in an enviable position.

Even if the Bulldogs, who have already won the SEC East, were to lose the SEC Championship, it would remain likely that Georgia would still be one of the four programs to advance to the College Football Playoffs.

Of course, the Bulldogs would rather win them all. After Missouri, Georgia travels to Tennessee before hosting Charleston Southern prior to closing out the regular season at Georgia Tech.

After that, the Bulldogs will face the winner of the Western Division, likely Alabama, although Auburn and Texas A&M are still technically alive for a spot in the SEC title game scheduled for Dec. 4 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

This year’s semifinals are set for Miami and Dallas on Dec. 31, with the national championship game set for Jan. 10 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Top 25

1. Georgia (8-0)

2. Alabama (7-1)

3. Michigan State (8-0)

4. Oregon (7-1)

5. Ohio State (7-1)

6. Cincinnati (8-0)

7. Michigan (7-1)

8. Oklahoma (9-0)

9. Wake Forest (8-0)

10. Notre Dame (7-1)

11. Oklahoma State (7-1)

12. Baylor (7-1)

13. Auburn (6-2)

14. Texas A&M (6-2)

15. BYU (7-2)

16. Ole Miss (6-2)

17. Mississippi State (5-3)

18. Kentucky (6-2)

19. NC State (6-2)

20. Minnesota (6-2)

21. Wisconsin (5-3)

22. Iowa (6-2)

23. Fresno State (7-2)

24. San Diego State (7-1)

25. Pittsburgh (6-2)