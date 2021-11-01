Film Don't Lie: Georgia rocks Florida (offense)
Georgia's offense show flashes of brilliance and mind-boggling errors in its win over Florida.
Dayne Young and Brent Rollins examine both.
This is Film Don't Lie.
Top plays
Dayne: Georgia began the game with a counter-run. This can be a real strength for the offense going forward. Jamaree Salyer (69) and Justin Shaffer (54) pull to the right while Warren McClendon steps up to the inside linebacker to seal the left side of the running lane. This only works if tight ends seal backside pursuit. Brock Bowers (19) does that, and John FitzPatrick (86) shows a fight on his side.
Brent: LSU averaged right at 15 yards per carry on variations of this same play, and the Bulldogs used it right from the start. It felt like they could, and should, have gone to it on nearly every run play, but they only ran it six times for 77 yards, including Zamir White's late touchdown run.
