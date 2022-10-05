Here is the Oct. 5 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Getting Washington more involved

With a player creating mismatch issues like Darnell Washington, Georgia could stand to use him more in the passing game—particularly in the red zone.

Head coach Kirby Smart was asked about getting Washington more involved in this area, especially since the Bulldogs have struggled scoring touchdowns when inside the 20-yard line of late.

“We've called several plays in those situations for him. Some of them are based on a look, and some of them are based on a protection. There are plays built for a guy to be a red zone target, and he certainly is that. If you miss a protection, miss a certain guy, or you miss a coverage, it can go some routes,” Smart said. “There are doubles on guys in the interior. One of the calls was to him on the play that Brock (Bowers) made against South Carolina, but the look they gave us dictated to go to Brock. There have been several like that, but he is certainly a weapon that we get to use."

Against Missouri, Washington had three catches for 64 yards.

Better offensive line play

Anthony Dasher noted that for Georgia to have an better showing against Auburn, the offensive line will need to have an improved performance. The unit struggled through three quarters against Missouri before finally opening up some holes for an otherwise struggling rushing attack.

“We’ll preface this by saying this was not a good day for the offensive line, at least for the first 45 minutes,” Dasher wrote. “Center Sedrick Van Pran said as much after the game. It just wasn’t clicking. (Smart) also acknowledged Monday that there needs to be a better job of making good in-game decisions that will put the Bulldogs in a position to be more successful.

“Although it was unclear if Smart was speaking specifically about the offensive line, he might as well have been. It appeared that the Bulldogs made some formation adjustments with more counters and inside zone runs for their final three drives, which resulted in the team scoring back-to-back touchdowns and ultimately running out the clock to secure Saturday’s win.”

