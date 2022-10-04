Georgia Bulldogs News and Notes for Tuesday
Smael dealing with bum ankles; other injury updates
Tuesday’s post-practice interview session dealt with continued questions concerning injuries.
Mostly, the news was positive. One of the exceptions was linebacker Smael Mondon, who suffered an ankle injury at Missouri.
Although Mondon was able to come back and play late in the game, the injury is apparently causing some problems four days ahead of Saturday’s game against Auburn (3:30 p.m., CBS).
“Smael is struggling a little bit. He got an ankle injury during the game. I guess he played on adrenaline because he did go back into the game and play, but he's been hurting a little bit,” Smart said. “He's been in a brace, but he's been able to practice some. We've got several guys out there where it's been tough. We've got some guys who were beat up in that last game, and they're hurting a little bit. It's one of those where we have 'next man up' mentality."
In other injury news:
• WR AD Mitchell (ankle): “I don't know. I feel much better. He hit some good speeds yesterday in conditioning and did some cuts. I didn't get to see him practice as much today because I was with the defense, but he went in some of the scout periods,” Smart said. “I'll get to watch his tape. It looks very promising from him yesterday in terms of what I saw from him running. I don't know how much the role will be, but we'll see. We've got a lot of guys banged up, so it's going to be done by committee in a lot of places.”
• LB Chaz Chambliss (hamstring): "Chaz was dealing with a hamstring last week and did not make the trip. He was here rehabbing, and he's fighting back this week,” Smart said. “It's not as bad as Nyland's (Green) was, and we hope to get him back. I don't know when it will be.”
• RB Kenny McIntosh (quad bruise): “Kenny's been great,” Smart said. “He's had a really good two days of practice, and I think him not getting that hit again last week helped him get ready for this week. He's been good."
…Smart was also asked about the status of defensive end Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, who traveled last Saturday to Missouri but did not play. Ingram-Dawkins was not injured. “Tyrion, he was on the trip. He was there. Tramel (Walthour) and Mykel (Williams) just played more snaps than him,” Smart said. “He continues to develop and get better. It's up to Tyrion, how he practices, and the things he does that determines how much he plays. We want to play as many guys as we can play, and he knows that."
Bullard doing exactly what has been asked
Sophomore star Javon Bullard missed the Missouri game while serving a one-game suspension.
"He's really paid attention to detail. He practiced with us last week. He went out on scout team. A lot of the things carry over, so he went out on the scout team and took reps. He was on scout special teams,” Smart said. “The great thing about Javon is that he competed. He was down there going as hard as anybody, and I think that is very indicative of his character and what he stands for. He practices really hard regardless of what his role is. Hopefully, he'll continue to do that and not skip a beat."
Bullard is expected to share time at star Saturday with Tykee Smith following his suspension for his arrest on seven misdemeanor vehicular charges.
Smart on why Arik Gilbert traveled to Missouri but did not dress
After not traveling to South Carolina and not playing two weeks ago against Kent State, it was a surprise to see tight end Arik Gilbert in Columbia for Saturday’s game at Missouri.
Although Gilbert did not dress out, he accompanied the team to Columbia and watched the game from the sidelines with his teammates.
So, why did he go?
“The thing is to keep him with us. We’re trying to develop him and bring him along,” Smart said. “It’s important that he’s with us in terms of meetings, walk-throughs, being there with us, being with the team, being a part of the connection. He’s got a great rapport with the players and that’s why he was there.”
Gilbert has not played since Georgia’s week 2 victory against Samford. He’s yet to catch a pass this year.
More from Kirby Smart
… When asked what players would need to step up with the absence of Jalen Carter (meniscus), Smart mentioned Nazir Stackhouse, Zion Logue, Bear Alexander, Bill Norton, Jonathan Jefferson, Warren Brinson, and Christen Miller.
… On if there’s been added emphasis on ball security after four fumbles in the past two games: “No. I mean the emphasis is put on ball security every day. There is not a day that we don't start practice with ball security. I would think if you weren't putting emphasis on it in the beginning, then you're not a very smart coach,” Smart said. “There is a process to what we do. We believe in the way we've practice, and it works. A lot of it is on the individual to carry it. We might scream and yell at the scout team to strip it more and try to create more contact for a guy, but we don't change the drills we do."
… Tate Ratledge has Smart’s full support: “Tate's been great. He hasn't been complaining about it any. It is a hard injury to get over. I think he'll be the first to tell you, but he'd never tell you. He fights every day out there because that foot is a long process to get back from,” Smart said. “I still don't know if he is at 100 percent, but he would probably tell you he is. He gives us everything he's got each and every day. He's a really smart and physical player. He continues to get better the more he plays."
… Smart on needing to use Darnell Washington in the red zone: “We've called several plays in those situations for him. Some of them are based on a look, and some of them are based on a protection. There are plays built for a guy to be a red zone target, and he certainly is that. If you miss a protection, miss a certain guy, or you miss a coverage, it can go some routes,” Smart said. “There are doubles on guys in the interior. One of the calls was to him on the play that Brock made against South Carolina, but the look they gave us dictated to go to Brock. There have been several like that, but he is certainly a weapon that we get to use."
… On where Arian Smith is physically: “He had a series where he got in the game in two-minute, and he had to stay in the game. During two-minute, you don't sub. He got three or four plays in a row. It was really promising to see him go out there and execute three or four plays in a row,” Smart said. “He actually got a catch which was big for his confidence. Getting hit and tackled is big for his confidence. He has missed so much time, and he is still developing as a receiver. If you could take all the time that he's been out, I still think it's greater than all the time he has been in here. He's raw as a receiver, but he's gotten better. We have to find ways to use his athletic ability."