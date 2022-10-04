Smael dealing with bum ankles; other injury updates

Tuesday’s post-practice interview session dealt with continued questions concerning injuries. Mostly, the news was positive. One of the exceptions was linebacker Smael Mondon, who suffered an ankle injury at Missouri. Although Mondon was able to come back and play late in the game, the injury is apparently causing some problems four days ahead of Saturday’s game against Auburn (3:30 p.m., CBS). “Smael is struggling a little bit. He got an ankle injury during the game. I guess he played on adrenaline because he did go back into the game and play, but he's been hurting a little bit,” Smart said. “He's been in a brace, but he's been able to practice some. We've got several guys out there where it's been tough. We've got some guys who were beat up in that last game, and they're hurting a little bit. It's one of those where we have 'next man up' mentality." In other injury news: • WR AD Mitchell (ankle): “I don't know. I feel much better. He hit some good speeds yesterday in conditioning and did some cuts. I didn't get to see him practice as much today because I was with the defense, but he went in some of the scout periods,” Smart said. “I'll get to watch his tape. It looks very promising from him yesterday in terms of what I saw from him running. I don't know how much the role will be, but we'll see. We've got a lot of guys banged up, so it's going to be done by committee in a lot of places.” • LB Chaz Chambliss (hamstring): "Chaz was dealing with a hamstring last week and did not make the trip. He was here rehabbing, and he's fighting back this week,” Smart said. “It's not as bad as Nyland's (Green) was, and we hope to get him back. I don't know when it will be.” • RB Kenny McIntosh (quad bruise): “Kenny's been great,” Smart said. “He's had a really good two days of practice, and I think him not getting that hit again last week helped him get ready for this week. He's been good." …Smart was also asked about the status of defensive end Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, who traveled last Saturday to Missouri but did not play. Ingram-Dawkins was not injured. “Tyrion, he was on the trip. He was there. Tramel (Walthour) and Mykel (Williams) just played more snaps than him,” Smart said. “He continues to develop and get better. It's up to Tyrion, how he practices, and the things he does that determines how much he plays. We want to play as many guys as we can play, and he knows that."

Bullard doing exactly what has been asked

Sophomore star Javon Bullard missed the Missouri game while serving a one-game suspension. "He's really paid attention to detail. He practiced with us last week. He went out on scout team. A lot of the things carry over, so he went out on the scout team and took reps. He was on scout special teams,” Smart said. “The great thing about Javon is that he competed. He was down there going as hard as anybody, and I think that is very indicative of his character and what he stands for. He practices really hard regardless of what his role is. Hopefully, he'll continue to do that and not skip a beat." Bullard is expected to share time at star Saturday with Tykee Smith following his suspension for his arrest on seven misdemeanor vehicular charges.

Smart on why Arik Gilbert traveled to Missouri but did not dress

After not traveling to South Carolina and not playing two weeks ago against Kent State, it was a surprise to see tight end Arik Gilbert in Columbia for Saturday’s game at Missouri. Although Gilbert did not dress out, he accompanied the team to Columbia and watched the game from the sidelines with his teammates. So, why did he go? “The thing is to keep him with us. We’re trying to develop him and bring him along,” Smart said. “It’s important that he’s with us in terms of meetings, walk-throughs, being there with us, being with the team, being a part of the connection. He’s got a great rapport with the players and that’s why he was there.” Gilbert has not played since Georgia’s week 2 victory against Samford. He’s yet to catch a pass this year.

