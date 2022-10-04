"It's very similar progression to some of those other guys that we have had," Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said. "He just gets better with each year. He's smarter and wiser."

But now Stackhouse is stepping into the spotlight in a different way. With the production lost from last year's defense, and with Jalen Carter battling injuries, Stackhouse has taken on a much bigger role on Georgia's defensive front.

The junior Georgia defensive lineman has just under 36,000 followers on the social media platform TikTok. His videos have racked up over 765,000 likes.

Stackhouse began his account on TikTok during his junior year of high school. He started off a little more subdued on social media, but has since grown into a constant presence on the platform.

"Over time, I started to use it as a side hobby, something that entertained me on the side of football," Stackhouse said. "We go through a lot of things as football players and stuff like that, so I used my social media platform, which is TikTok, to keep my mind off of maybe academics or how hard practice was that day."

Smart isn't among Stackhouse's followers, but the Bulldogs keep an eye on it nonetheless. The staff monitors Stackhouse's posts just to make sure no program-sensitive information leaks out. For example, Stackhouse has recently posted content of Bones, the new restaurant in the football facility.

While coaches monitor, Stackhouse's teammates want to get in on the fun. They often ask to be featured in his videos. He filmed collaborations with Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt in the past.

"It was actually a video of Devonte Wyatt, I wasn’t even in it at all," Stackhouse said. "No one on my social media platform knew it was Devonte Wyatt. They thought it was me."

Stackhouse doesn't post for likes or followers - he genuinely enjoys making the content. He said he has pondered a potential career as a social media manager down the line.

Before then, however, there's the small matter of his Georgia career.

After playing as a reserve in his first two collegiate seasons, Stackhouse has started each of Georgia's games in 2022. Smart said defensive line coach Tray Scott has done an amazing job in developing Stackhouse into the player he is now.

"I can remember when he first got here, his block recognition, his ability to play blocks and strike blocks is not anywhere near where it is now," Smart said. "The defensive line is not a position that you just walk in and play. There's a lot of things that can happen to you when you play inside. If they happen enough times, you figure it out. It's not just ability, it's recognition of plays, back-blocks, and pullers. He does a really good job now of playing that."

Stackhouse said he does a better job of trusting his craft on the field. He now understands mistakes will happen, but he just has to stick to Scott's training when they do.

That mindset is even more vital now in the absence of Carter, who will be out a couple of weeks with an MCL injury suffered against Missouri.

Along with the likes of Zion Logue, Tramel Walthour, and others, Stackhouse is tasked with replacing the production of the All-American defensive lineman. Just as he grew into his TikTok stardom, Stackhouse now has to embrace the bigger expectations for him as a defensive lineman.

"It's a big challenge for us because usually, we’re used to playing vets," Stackhouse said. "Now it’s our time to get out there and work."