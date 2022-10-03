Against Missouri, Blaylock wrote his most valuable checkmark yet. He proved to be a clutch contributor for the Bulldogs as they pulled out a come-from-behind win over the Tigers.

The Georgia receiver has had to clear all sorts of milestones in his return from a pair of ACL tears. Getting medical clearance, gaining confidence, notching his first playing time and first catch - Blaylock has done all of those as he tries to regain his freshman form.

Dominick Blaylock might, at last, be running out of checkpoints.

"It felt great just being on the field first of all," Blaylock said. "Making some big catches, trying to help the team out any way possible, it felt good."

Blaylock recorded three catches for 42 yards against Missouri. All those catches came in big moments of the game.

The first went for 18 yards to convert a third-and-9. The next reception also came on third down, although the nine yards didn't convert the third-and-15.

The third and final reception came during Georgia's go-ahead touchdown drive in the fourth quarter. Blaylock hauled in a 15-yard reception on first down to set Georgia up at the Missouri 12-yard line.

"He's been really clutch, and what he does he does really well," Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said. "There are package plays for Dom and he does a nice job. His plays he made the other night were really clutch."

Blaylock said he feels back to his freshman year self. He physically feels great and has the confidence in his knee that he had before the injuries.

The big game from the junior couldn't have come at a better time. Georgia is still without receiver AD Mitchell as he works back from an ankle injury. Arian Smith is just now working back into the fold after an ankle injury of his own.

If Blaylock continues to look like he did back in 2019, that will be extremely valuable to a Bulldog team that needs all the depth it can get at the receiver position.