Georgia is positioning itself well for one of the top corners in the 2024 class.

Ellis Robinson is the No. 59 overall prospect and No. 5 corner in that cycle. He holds over 30 collegiate offers, but favorites are beginning to emerge for the IMG Academy product.

The Bulldogs are one of the programs toward the top for Robinson. He caught up with UGASports to talk Georgia, Fran Brown, and more.

"Really, it’s like home for me, for real," Robinson said.