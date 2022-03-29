The Daily Recap: Georgia's run at Arch Madness

Here is the March 29 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Arch Madness

Nick Harris spoke to Isidore Newman had coach Nelson Stewart about Arch Manning, his prized No. 1 quarterback recruit in the country. Stewart gave a recruiting update that touched on Manning’s standing with Georgia.

"Early on with Georgia with Cortez Hankton and Matt Luke, they really got the ball rolling. Now you see Coach (Kirby) Smart and Coach (Todd) Monken, they've really done a good job picking that up. (Quality control analyst) Buster Faulkner, they've all done a good job."

Stewart added that a recent visit to Athens stood out in a major way for Manning.

"He loves Athens, just had a great visit. He had a great gameday experience. Pro-style offense, I think with Coach Monken using multiple tight ends and getting under center, they do a great job of quarterback preparation. I think the energy with Coach Smart, he's involved with everything and I think that one thing he loved was the practice structure. He actually had breakfast at his house with his kids and he loved that. There's a level of grounded-ness and humility with Kirby. He's been around the business a long time."

What Williams likes about UGA

Class of 2023 receiver Tyler Williams (Lakeland/Lakeland, Fla.) came away impressed after visiting Georgia’s campus. What he liked about his visit is that the university showed it has much more to offer than just football.

"I had a great visit," Williams said. "I got to see a lot. You know it's different when can actually visit a school rather than just hear about it on the phone. What stood out was, it's not really just a football school. For the most part, they are very focused on academics. I really got to talk to the guys (currently on the team). They let me know that this is one of the best decisions you can make for your life after football."

UGA’s facilities blow Carr away

Class of 2024 quarterback CJ Carr (Saline/Saline, Mich.) told Jed May that Georgia’s facilities impressed him greatly when he visited on March 26. This also marked Carr’s first visit to Athens.

"I haven't seen facilities like that," Carr said. "They were unbelievable. And the campus was also really nice, was a pretty campus."

Stewart updates UGA interest

Class of 2026 defensive end Jahkeem Stewart (East St. John/Reserve, La.) told Jed May that Georgia is among the top schools standing out early on in his recruitment. Stewart already holds 10 scholarship offers as an eighth grader.

Areas of concern, where not to worry

With two weeks of spring practice in the books, some areas of concern have emerged. One happens to be at inside linebacker, where the top three at the position are off to the NFL.

“(Nakobe) Dean, Quay Walker, and Channing Tindall were a once-in-a-lifetime trio at inside linebacker in the college game,” the column states. “All three will be drafted next month and will likely go on to enjoy considerable success as professional players. But Georgia must now get its new starting inside linebackers up to speed quickly.

“Jamon Dumas-Johnson, affectionately called 'Pop' by his teammates and coaches, looks to be the one poised to step into Dean’s role. Smael Mondon Jr., Xavian Sorey, Trezmen Marshall, and Rian Davis are the other inside linebackers looking to take the next step and earn a major role on the defense.”

Baseball player joins football team

Head coach Scott Stricklin confirmed that backup outfielder Randon Jernigan has joined the football team for spring practice. He will be combining his time with both teams for the time being.

Jernigan will be a wide receiver for the football team.

“I’m really excited for Randon to get this opportunity with spring football,” Stricklin said. “He’s a great athlete that can hopefully transition into football as he enters graduate school after this fall. He is still a part of our baseball team and will continue to be for the rest of the reason."

Pitchers need to step up

Stricklin noted the Bulldogs need to get more out of the pitchers not named Jonathan Cannon. In four of its past five games Georgia has surrendered a total of 59 runs.

“It’s frustrating. It’s frustrating for everybody and it’s frustrating for them, too,” Stricklin said. “It turns into pressing, trying to do too much, trying to be too fine and the next thing you know, you’re walking a guy instead of being aggressive and trusting your stuff to get guys out. Bottom line, guys need to trust the stuff that they have, go out and get the job done.”

