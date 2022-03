Four-Star receiver in the Class of 2023 Tyler Williams has seen a new level of enthusiasm from the Georgia Bulldogs in his recruitment since the arrival of Bryan McClendon.

"I had heard from them (Georgia) prior when the last receiver coach was there," Williams said, "He (Cortez Hankton) was kind of recruiting me, and then he left. When Coach B-Mac came, he was already recruiting me at Miami. So he and I already had an established relationship. When he came here (UGA) you know my recruitment with Georgia picked up a lot."