Jernigan giving football a try
It’s not necessarily unusual to see college football players give baseball a try. But a baseball player going back to football?
That’s a path Bulldog outfielder Randon Jernigan is attempting to take.
Jernigan’s name is listed on Georgia’s official roster on Georgiadogs.com. Head baseball coach Scott Stricklin confirmed Monday night to UGASports that the Brunswick native is indeed combining his duties as a backup outfielder with the Bulldogs and going through spring practice with Kirby Smart’s squad as a wide receiver.
“I’m really excited for Randon to get this opportunity with spring football,” Stricklin said. “He’s a great athlete that can hopefully transition into football as he enters graduate school after this fall. He is still a part of our baseball team and will continue to be for the rest of the reason."
Jernigan, who will have two years of eligibility, began working out with football last week.
This a not a case of Jernigan (6-foot, 183 pounds) giving football a try as whim.
On the contrary, the former slotback/quarterback for the Red Terrors held 12 offers for football out of high school. Included were full rides to Army, Cincinnati, Colorado State and Georgia Southern.
As a senior at Glynn Academy, Jernigan completed 27 of 47 passes for 650 yards and a touchdown, while 137 times for 793 yards and 12 scores. He also caught three passes for 62 yards and a touchdown.
Jernigan has started 49 games over three years with the Bulldog baseball team and is considered one of the team’s better defenders. In limited playing time this year, he’s batting .500 in four at-bats, with six runs scored and two RBI.