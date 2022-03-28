Jernigan giving football a try

It’s not necessarily unusual to see college football players give baseball a try. But a baseball player going back to football?

That’s a path Bulldog outfielder Randon Jernigan is attempting to take.

Jernigan’s name is listed on Georgia’s official roster on Georgiadogs.com. Head baseball coach Scott Stricklin confirmed Monday night to UGASports that the Brunswick native is indeed combining his duties as a backup outfielder with the Bulldogs and going through spring practice with Kirby Smart’s squad as a wide receiver.

“I’m really excited for Randon to get this opportunity with spring football,” Stricklin said. “He’s a great athlete that can hopefully transition into football as he enters graduate school after this fall. He is still a part of our baseball team and will continue to be for the rest of the reason."