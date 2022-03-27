Georgia is combing the country in search of its quarterback for the 2024 class.

The Bulldogs are pursuing Dylan Raiola (Arizona), Jadyn Davis (North Carolina), Julian Sayin (California), and others in the class. There are no shortage of talented signal callers out there, it's just a matter of finding them.

There's also a top quarterback in Michigan in the form of CJ Carr. The No. 3 pro-style quarterback took his first visit to Athens the weekend of March 26. The Bulldogs are now firmly in the mix.

"They impressed me a lot on this visit," Carr said.

