Jahkeem Stewart has been turning heads for a while now.

He earned his first offer from Georgia last summer after a strong camp performance as a rising eighth-grader. In the ensuing months, he also received offers from the likes of LSU, Florida, Auburn, Texas A&M, Texas, and Michigan.

Stewart's mercurial rise continued over the weekend. The rising freshman out of Louisiana took home defensive line MVP honors with a dominating performance at the New Orleans Rivals camp.