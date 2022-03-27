Rogue Thoughts: UGA's areas of concern and where not to worry
Entering the third week of spring practice, there's a lot to like about the defending national champs. On offense, quarterback, running back, receiver, and offensive line are all positions to love ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news