The Daily Recap: Georgia's No. 2 quarterback officially revealed

Georgia’s No. 2 QB
JT Daniels is entrenched as Georgia’s starting quarterback. However, head coach Kirby Smart hadn’t said much as to who Daniels’ immediate backup is on the depth chart.
Asked about it Tuesday, Smart said Georgia’s No. 2 quarterback is redshirt freshman Carson Beck. Stetson Bennett, who started five games in 2020, is behind Beck.
“Carson’s been our No. 2 quarterback. He’s worked with the twos, and he’s worked a lot there and taken a lot of reps,” Smart said. “Stetson still gets some reps from time to time. But he’s got a lot of banked reps. So, we ask him to do a lot of things mentally to be prepared and be ready to go.”
Jones is ‘ready to play’
While acknowledging that offensive tackle Broderick Jones has a lot of room for improvement, Smart said the second-year lineman is much further along than he was at this time last year.
“He’s done about 60 or 70 practices. He’s had about 200 lifts. He’s had about 100-something days of workouts and different things, but he’s worked very hard and improved,” Smart said. “He was not very strong last year. He was weak at the point. He’s put on some weight. He’s about 315. He’s intelligent; he’s played left and right tackle. He understands how to pass off twists and games. He’s still got a ways to go to be ahead of the guy in front of him, but he’s a good football player, and we think he’s ready to play.”
Smart was also asked about some of Georgia’s younger offensive linemen.
“Devin Willock’s done a great job. A big guard, and he’s working with the twos at guard, and we think he’s going to be a good football player. (Chad) Lindberg got to go in the other night and play on special teams. And he filled a big role for us on PAT and FG when Tate went out. He’s working at guard as well. Clay’s (Webb) been injured, in and out injured some, and had a little bout with mono there and lost some weight. (Austin) Blaske’s been working third center. He does a good job at center. He’s able to play all five positions across the board, and continues to improve and get better."
Smith delivers the energy and results
Linebacker Nolan Smith said he was ecstatic for Georgia’s defense to record seven sacks in Saturday’s 10-3 win over Clemson. Smith recorded one of the seven sacks but said the team effort was more important than his singular play.
“I just wanted to do it for my brothers,” Smith said. “I was just as happy for mine as the rest of them. I was actually happier for Nakobe (Dean), because we put a lot in to do those pressures right. When they hit, it’s just really exciting when everyone does their job.”
Known as one of the more vocal leaders in the Georgia locker room, Smith said he tries the spread his enthusiasm for the game to everyone else.
“I’d just say I have a lot of energy and I want people to match me,” Smith said. “God doesn’t have to wake you up every morning to do whatever you have to do, so I’m excited for the opportunity that I get to wake up and play football and go to class. Some people don’t get to wake up at all.”
UGASports Live
Jim Donnan, Radi Nabulsi, and Dayne Young recapped Georgia's 10-3 win over Clemson. What went well? What needs to be corrected? The guys discussed how this win sets Georgia up with some of its long-term goals.
Where Georgia stands with White
Edge rusher Enai White (Imhotep Institute Charter School/Philadelphia) said Georgia has paid him plenty of attention when it comes to recruiting him. Having attended Georgia’s win over Clemson, White told Adam Friedman that the defense played “lights out,” which figures to go a long way with the standout outside linebacker.
Friedman wrote that he believes two schools are out in front for White, with one holding an edge at the moment.
“White's recruitment is anything but dull,” Friedman wrote. “Momentum is swinging from contender to contender and it doesn't seem like that will end anytime soon. White has used official visits to see Ohio State, Georgia, Alabama, and Florida so he only has one left and it will go to Texas A&M or Oregon. Texas A&M will likely get that visit but Oregon is putting up a serious fight.
“My FutureCast is on Ohio State right now but it could easily be on Georgia. Unofficial and official visits will be the main indicators of how White's recruitment will play out down the stretch.”
Rumors vs. Facts
Film don’t lie
Dayne Young and Brent Rollins broke down the offensive game tape to see what went right and wrong for the Bulldogs against the Tigers. Although Georgia did not score an offensive touchdown, both Young and Rollins saw signs where the unit played at a championship level.
Snap counts
Trent Smallwood compiled the snap counts for each of the Georgia players who saw game action against Clemson. The snap counts on the defensive line indicate just how deep the group is and how fresh these players could be late in the year.
Updated leaderboard
Jed May updated his recruiting leaderboard, which once again features the Bulldogs in front for a certain star safety prospect. In total, May has updates on 17 key prospects Georgia is still recruiting.
