Film Don't Lie: Georgia offense vs. Clemson

Dayne: One trait of recent championship teams is the ability to hammer down a late lead with a dynamic running attack. Georgia has a history of success in this area. It was encouraging to see the offense be able to run a four-minute offense and kill the clock. On this third-and-short play, Brock Bowers nails a critical backside block, Warren Ericson and Sedrick Van Pran open up a hole, and Zamir White adjusts to find the lane. This is championship execution at a clutch time.

Brent: UGA ran the ball nine consecutive times for 43 yards and ended the game, with Zamir White carrying it six times for 32 yards on the drive. When the entire stadium knows you are running it and you still can, that's finishing.