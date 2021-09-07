Nolan Smith delivers the energy - and results

“It wasn’t just mine. All seven of them, you get really excited,” Smith said. “They’re not easy to come by, and they’re not easy to get.”

Smith finished the game with four tackles and two quarterback hurries to go along with what he hopes is the first of many sacks for 2021.

Against Clemson, his sack of quarterback DJ Uiagalelei for an 8-yard loss brought the Tigers’ opening drive to a quick and decisive end.

“I just wanted to do it for my brothers,” Smith said after practice on Tuesday. “I was just as happy for mine as the rest of them. I was actually happier for Nakobe (Dean), because we put a lot in to do those pressures right. When they hit, it’s just really exciting when everyone does their job.”

Smith, who is being counted on to help replace the production left by Azeez Ojulari leaving early for the NFL, had one of Georgia’s seven sacks against the Tigers. He hopes that’s just the start for a potential breakout season playing for a defense that appears as if it could be one of the nation’s best.

Nevertheless, it still felt nice on an individual level to get off to a good start.

Junior outside linebacker Nolan Smith was quick to acknowledge it was all about teamwork. It enabled the job Georgia’s defense did in shutting down Clemson Saturday night at Bank of America Stadium.

Head coach Kirby Smart concurred that it’s a big year for the Savannah native.

Although Smart does not have much use for recruiting-site “stars” and individual player rankings, Smith’s production to date had not quite matched the expectations most had for him.

It’s not that he's played badly.

Smith earned team Co-Defensive Newcomer of the Year honors in 2019 after finishing with 18 stops, including 2.5 sacks for losses of 19 yards. He followed that up last season with 22 tackles, with 2.5 sacks for losses of 24.

Granted, those results came while he was primarily playing as the top backup for Ojulari. Still, with the knowledge he’d be stepping into Ojulari’s cleats as the starter at Jack, Smith knew his production would need to improve.

Smart was hoping that would be the case.

“I thought he was a more confident leader. He worked out really well; he always trains hard. It seems like he is always in a good mood, excited about practice, just a really fun kid to coach,” Smart said. “I don’t know that he trained differently. I mean everybody trained different this year dealing with COVID, but his training was a commitment to gaining a little weight, being a better leader, and I certainly thought he took on the role of leadership much better.”

Fellow linebacker Channing Tindall can vouch for that.

Tindall, who is never at shortage for words, laughed the Smith is not shy when it comes to voicing his take in the locker room.

“Nolan is the most vocal person in our locker room. Whenever we’re doing team runs, it doesn’t matter if it’s a practice, he’s always yelling. He’ll be, like, ‘C’mon, c’mon. Do what you need to do!’ It doesn’t matter what it is, Nolan is going to be in your ear. If you are messing around, Nolan is going to get on you.”

Smith smiled that Tindall may have gone just a bit overboard.

“I don’t know about that. I’d just say I have a lot of energy and I want people to match me,” Smith said. “God doesn’t have to wake you up every morning to do whatever you have to do, so I’m excited for the opportunity that I get to wake up and play football and go to class. Some people don’t get to wake up at all.”

Georgia's defense certainly played with a lot of energy in the team’s 10-3 win over Clemson. Not only did the Bulldogs accrue seven sacks, but also held the Tigers to just two rushing yards.

“As we say every day, we set the standard. It’s about not letting your highs get too high and not letting your lows get too low,” Smith said. “We call it going to the doctor. Every time you go to the doctor, you’ve got something wrong. You might do something good, but you can always focus on the things you can do better at.”