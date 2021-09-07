Tuesday News and Notes

Kearis Jackson, Dominick Blaylock update

Although wide receivers Kearis Jackson and Dominick Blaylock continue to practice, head coach Kirby Smart does not have a firm idea if the pair will be able to play their normal positions in Saturday’s home-opener against UAB. In fact, Smart seemed a bit perturbed that the question was asked. "I told y'all Monday, I mean, Blaylock and Kearis are practicing every day. They're repping. They're going. Basically, they're cleared. Kearis was out there. Dom's working out; he's practicing every day. It's a matter of those guys working themselves back in. The body of work that Ladd (McConkey) and Jaylen (Johnson) have,” Smart said. “Kearis is not 100 percent. Dom may be closer to 100 percent than Kearis. There's not a lot more we can do, other than them getting reps and working themselves back. Everybody wants to know when they're back, they're back. They're just not completely 100 percent. When they're better than the guy that's playing, we'll get them out there. They're not 100 percent right now." Both Jackson and Blaylock are recovering from respective knee injuries. Jackson underwent meniscus surgery on his knee back in the spring, while Blaylock is recovering from his second ACL tear. Jackson dressed and returned punts last week against Clemson. Blaylock dressed, but did not play. However, while both players are cleared, Smart deemed both receivers have work to do before they are ready to get back in the mix. "Dom has been practicing. Dom has been practicing for a while. Dom, he's getting confidence back in his knee. He's getting stamina back. He's getting contact. He's getting reps back. It's more, guys, than just saying he's cleared,” Smart said. “It goes back to our quarterback (JT Daniels) last year. You can't just say, 'Oh, you've got to put him out there.' No, it takes more than that. You're out there with people trying to knock your head off and you had an ACL surgery. You'd like to be 100 percent of your old self and it may take a little while, especially on a second ACL. So, he's cleared to practice, and he does all kinds of things. But there's a difference, guys, between being game-ready and going out there and practicing."

Kirby Smart said Kearis Jackson may actually be behind Dom Blayoock as far as his recovery goes. (Tony Walsh/UGA Sports Communications)

This and that

…Smart was asked about wide receiver George Pickens but did not have an answer to when Pickens might return this year. "He's rehabbing every day. He's lifting every day. He's going to school and doing all his schoolwork, and he's done a good job of doing that,” Smart said. “So, we'll see. We don't know. He gets kind of a monthly update. We haven't had an update in quite a while. I think he's scheduled to go see Doctor (James) Andrews here soon to check up and visit. But he's doing his rehab, and he's working hard and he's straight-line running, but I have no idea of a date of return. That's just too far out right now." …Carson Beck is the backup quarterback. “Carson’s been our No. 2 quarterback. He’s worked with the twos, and he’s worked a lot there and taken a lot of reps,” Smart said. “Stetson still gets some reps from time to time. But he’s got a lot of banked reps. So, we ask him to do a lot of things mentally to be prepared and be ready to go.” …Smart said he spoke with Special Teams Coordinator Scott Cochran prior to the Clemson game and said the assistant is improving. Cochran has been away from the team while he deals with a personal issue. “I haven’t talked to him probably since before the Clemson game,” Smart said. “He seems to be doing well. I’m looking forward to getting him back here.” …On Monday, Smart said redshirt freshman Broderick Jones “was ready” when it comes to playing left tackle. Tuesday, Smart explained why. “He’s done about 60 or 70 practices. He’s had about 200 lifts. He’s had about 100-something days of workouts and different things, but he’s worked very hard and improved,” Smart said. “He was not very strong last year. He was weak at the point. He’s put on some weight. He’s about 315. He’s intelligent; he’s played left and right tackle. He understands how to pass off twists and games. He’s still got a ways to go to be ahead of the guy in front of him, but he’s a good football player, and we think he’s ready to play.” …Smart was asked about some of Georgia’s other young offensive linemen. “Devin Willock’s done a great job. A big guard, and he’s working with the twos at guard, and we think he’s going to be a good football player. (Chad) Lindberg got to go in the other night and play on special teams. And he filled a big role for us on PAT and FG when Tate went out. He’s working at guard as well. Clay’s (Webb) been injured, in and out injured some, and had a little bout with mono there and lost some weight. (Austin) Blaske’s been working third center. He does a good job at center. He’s able to play all five positions across the board, and continues to improve and get better." …Dawg Walk Saturday is set for 1:15 p.m. The only difference is the barriers have been extended to put further distance between players and fans.

Bulldogs No. 2 in USA Today/Coaches and AP polls

By beating Clemson 10-3 last Saturday, Georgia shot up three places from No. 5 to No. 2 in the USA Today/Coaches Poll, just behind top-ranked Alabama. The Bulldogs received 1,537 points, including one first-place vote. Ohio State (No. 3), Oklahoma (No. 4) and Texas A&M (No. 5) round out the top 5. Georgia also jumped to No. 2 in the Football Writer’s Association Super 16 poll, and moved to No. 2 in the Associated Press poll, which also was released Tuesday afternoon.

Jordan Davis, Christopher Smith honored by SEC