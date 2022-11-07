Here is the Nov. 7 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Give the defense its props

Following Georgia’s 27-13 win over Tennessee, it was easy to point out just how much Tennessee’s offense struggled to do just about anything it wanted. However, Anthony Dasher noted that Georgia’s defense should get far more credit for keeping the Volunteers from being as explosive as they have been this year.

“Many are laughing at Tennessee’s offensive ineptitude Saturday. While understandable, let’s not do that because it takes away how impressive Georgia’s defensive effort truly was,” Dasher wrote. “Congratulations to Will Muschamp, Glenn Schumann, and the rest of the Bulldogs’ defensive staff. Talk about a team that was prepared. Hendon Hooker came in with 40 completions of over 30 yards, but Saturday the longest was a 28-yarder with four minutes to go in the game. But that was just part of Saturday’s story.

“Tennessee came in averaging 200 yards rushing a game but managed only 94 against the Bulldogs. Six sacks also represented a season high for Georgia. Georgia pressured Hooker 24 times on Saturday. He was pressured 39 times in Tennessee’s previous eight games.”

How UGA’s defense stopped Tennessee

Following Saturday’s game, Georgia’s defenders said the motto entering the week was to do more with less. The defense didn’t stack the box and had the corners play true man coverage on the outside. The game-plan proved tremendous as the Bulldogs slowed down a vaunted offense that did whatever it wanted before this outing.

"I feel like it was 11 working as one," linebacker Smael Mondon said. "Everybody was on the same page; we all stuck to the plan. The coaches gave us a good plan and we executed it."

One of the biggest keys was to prevent Tennessee from easy explosive plays, which it has produced easily at times this season. Only three times did a Tennessee receiver get behind a Georgia defensive back, with the Volunteers unable to convert on those plays.

"I feel like Coach (Kirby) Smart definitely knows every single scheme and what we’re going to be attacked with," cornerback Kelee Ringo said. "He puts us through harder situations than we’re actually going to see in the games. When it comes to the game, it’s definitely easier to be able to execute. It’s a great feeling."

