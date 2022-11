Amari Jefferson is a name to keep an eye on for Georgia in the 2024 class.

The three-star athlete from Chattanooga is being recruited by Georgia as a receiver. The Bulldog staff has relayed to Jefferson that he's a priority target in the 2024 class.

Over the weekend, Jefferson returned to Athens for his second gameday visit of the season. Georgia's 27-13 victory over Tennessee lived up to his expectations.

"I was interested to see which team would win the battle of wills, Tennessee offense versus the Georgia defense," Jefferson said. "Yesterday, the Georgia defense won."