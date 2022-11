Eddrick Houston has been to many college football games.

The No. 12 overall prospect in the 2024 class has attended games at Ohio State, Alabama, Clemson, and other places across the country. A recruit of Houston's status experiences plenty of loud environments.

But Houston had never seen anything like Saturday afternoon in Athens, as Georgia took down No. 1 Tennessee.

"That was probably the loudest I’ve been to," Houston said.