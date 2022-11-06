0 – For the first time a Josh Heupel-led team (UCF and Tennessee) did not score a touchdown in the first half.

1 – Kelee Ringo picked off his first pass of the season. It was his first interception since the 2022 CFP Championship Game.

1 – Trezmen Marshall had his first career sack in the game, while Warren Brinson had his second of his career, but his first this season.

2 – Javon Bullard had his first two sacks of his career and both came in the fourth quarter.

2 of 5 – Hendon Hooker has thrown five interceptions since becoming the Tennessee quarterback and two have been against Georgia (2 in 70 attempts against Georgia and 3 in 485 attempts against all others).

2-for-14 – The Volunteers were held to 2-for-14 on third downs (they were 3-for-5 on fourth down), but the 14.3 percent success rate on third down was their worst all season.

3 – Jamon Dumas-Johnson notched a sack as well. It was his third of the season tying him with Nolan Smith for the team lead this season.

3 – For the third time in school history Georgia defeated the No. 1 team in the nation and two of those wins were under Kirby Smart.

4 – Jalen Carter had his first sack of the season and his fourth of his career.

5 – Ladd McConkey led the Dawgs in both receptions and yards receiving in the game. His five receptions give him a team-leading 38 for the season. His 94 yards was the second-highest total of his career (135 at Auburn in 2021).

6 – Officially Georgia had six sacks in the game. The Bulldogs have nine sacks in the last two games compared to having seven in their first seven games.

6 – Kirby Smart is 6-1 against Tennessee as a Bulldog head coach which is a lot better than his 0-4 record against the Vols when he was a player.

7 – Tennessee committed seven false start penalties in the game (and had another pre-snap penalty for an illegal formation).

7-6-6 – Georgia has three players this season with at least three rushing touchdowns (Daijun Edwards, Kenny McIntosh and Stetson Bennett). The Bulldogs are the only team in the FBS with three different players.

9-0 – For the first time ever the Bulldogs have started a season 9-0 in back-to-back seasons.

10 – Malaki Starks led the Dawgs with ten tackles in the game. It was a career-high and it also was the first time a Bulldog had double-digit tackles in a game this season.

10 – Bennett scored from 13 yards out on a run for his tenth career rushing touchdown and his sixth this season.

10.8 - Georgia has the No. 2 defense in the nation, only allowing 10.8 points per game.

13 – Injured Nolan Smith was seen on the sidelines on wearing a t-shirt with Stetson Bennett’s name and number.

35.3 – Arian Smith caught a 53-yard pass for his second catch of the season. He now has seven career receptions for 247 yards or an average of 35.3 yards per reception.

49 – McIntosh has 64 career receptions including 31 this season, but his 49-yard catch against the Vols was a career-long.

49.4 – Tennessee came into the game leading the nation averaging 49.4 points per game. On Saturday, they had a season-low 13.

51 – Jack Podlesny passed two milestones on Saturday. He became the ninth Bulldog to reach 50 career field goals and the sixth Bulldog to reach 300 career points kicking.

60 – Bennett had two touchdown passes and a rushing touchdown against Tennessee. He is now responsible for 60 touchdowns (50 passing, 10 rushing). The 60 ties him with Frank Sinkwich for fifth place all-time at Georgia.

75 – Brett Thorson’s first punt of the game went for 75 yards and was downed at the one-yard line. The 75-yard effort was tied for the tenth-longest punt in school history.

169 - Georgia leads the SEC in scrimmage plays of 10 or more yards (169).

211-262-226 – Bennett has thrown for over 200 yards in the first half alone in each of the last three games (211 vs. Vanderbilt, 262 vs. Florida and 226 vs. Tennessee).

234 to 77 – During Georgia’s six-game win streak against Tennessee. The Bulldogs have outscored the Volunteers 234 to 77.

553/289 – The Volunteers entered the game leading the nation in total yards per game with 553. The Bulldogs' defense held them to 289.