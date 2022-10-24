How Georgia’s freshmen have performed

Anthony Dasher took a close look at how each of Georgia’s freshmen contributors have performed thus far. Of note, receiver Dillon Bell has played quite a bit with AD Mitchell out with ankle and thumb injuries.

“(Bell) is now a regular member of the wide receiver rotation,” Dasher wrote. “Bell has played in all seven games with three starts. He has caught 13 passes for 131 yards and two touchdowns, including a team-high five for 54 yards in Georgia’s win over Vanderbilt.”

Bell figures to see his role increase over the second half of the season.

Cornerback Daylen Everette is someone who has seen his playing time increase recently.

“(Everette) has also seen an uptick in playing time, earning praise from head coach Kirby Smart,” Dasher wrote. “He has seen action in six of seven games at cornerback and kickoff coverage. Everette has eight tackles, including a pass breakup against Samford.”

Peal commits

Over the weekend, Georgia snagged a commitment from class of 2023 defensive back Chris Peal (Providence Day/Charlotte, N.C.). Adam Friedman broke down why he is a significant player for the Bulldogs to add.

“Peal will bring a versatile skill set to the next level. He measures in a little more than six feet tall and shows the physical maturity to match up with college receivers already,” Friedman wrote. “Peal's overall size, arm length, and strength help him matchup with bigger receivers but his 10.7 100m speed gives him the ability to lockdown receivers of any size. Peal has good footwork and keeps receivers in front of him. Quarterbacks have not had much success throwing deep passes towards Peal thanks to his long arms, balance, and sense of timing.

“Peal can be aggressive in press coverage and consistently sticks with his receiver throughout their route. Peal has battled some nagging injuries throughout the last year or so but it doesn't seem to have affected his development. With consistent performances throughout the rest of the season, Peal could be a candidate to rise up the rankings.”

Also on UGASports

