Class of 2023 defensive back Chris Peal has committed to the University of Georgia.

Peal is a 6-foot-2, 180-pound, three-star prospect out of Charlotte, North Carolina. Peal was originally recruited by defensive back coach Fran Brown when Brown was on staff with Rutgers.

Peal was not particularly interested in playing for the Scarlet Knights at that time. He did enjoy getting to know Brown and was intrigued when Brown made the move to Georgia.

It did not take long for Peal to hear from Brown after the latter arrived in Athens. The Bulldogs moved quickly to get Peal on campus in March for an unofficial visit. The facilities and initial personal interaction with Brown, co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp, and head coach Kirby Smart led to a new zeal for Peal to learn about the red and black.

Leading into Peal’s June 3-5 official visit, Peal told UGASports, “I talk to him (Fran Brown) a lot. Like almost, well yeah, I'll say every day. I've got a really good relationship with him. He's a really good guy to talk to."

Peal said that Brown felt that he was a vastly underrated prospect. The length, speed, and fluidity of Peal on both the football field and on the track stood out to Brown and Georgia.

Brown ran the 100m, 200m, 4 x 100m, and 4 x 400m and competed in the long jump and triple jump in track and field for Providence Day in 2022. That versatility in track was matched in football as well. Peal moved around different spots in the secondary for his high school squad during the 2021 season. Also, Peal was a playmaker on the offensive side of the ball, at running back.

Brown becomes the 22nd prospect to verbally commit to Georgia in the Class of 2023. Georgia beat out South Carolina, NC State, and Michigan for the commitment of Peal. The Bulldogs are now fourth in the team rankings in 2023 cycle.



