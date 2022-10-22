Georgia missed out on Arch Manning in the 2023 recruiting cycle. The Dawgs recently landed their man in the Class of 2024 in Ryan Puglisi.

Georgia is already courting a talented field of 2025 signal callers as well. Many of the prospects that Georgia has offered and, or is targeting at quarterback in the Class of 2025 have been recruited by head coach Kirby Smart's staff since they were in eighth grade or before.

The recruitment of these quarterbacks seems to start earlier and earlier with each passing cycle. Rightfully so. QB is the straw that stirs the drink in college football and is more often than not the cornerstone of a recruiting class. Elite programs don't like to waste time landing their guy and building around him.

Here is a look at prospects that Georgia is in contact with, have visited, and that you need to know as a follower of Georgia Bulldogs football and recruiting.