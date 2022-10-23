Some, like safety Malaki Starks, Branson Robinson and Bear Alexander are already playing significant roles. But they are not the only ones.

With seven games down and five very important ones to go in the regular season, let’s take a look at how Georgia’s true freshmen are progressing.

• DT Bear Alexander – Alexander has played in six of Georgia’s seven games after seeing his first action in Georgia’s Week 2 win over Samford. His time on the field has seen an uptick following the injury to Jalen Carter. He responded well, including an excellent game against Auburn with a team-high four quarterback hurries against the Tigers.

• OL Aliou Bah – Has not played in a game this year. Is redshirting.

• WR Dillon Bell – Wide receiver is now a regular member of the wide receiver rotation. Bell has played in all seven games with three starts. He has caught 13 passes for 131 yards and two touchdowns, including a team-high five for 54 yards in Georgia’s win over Vanderbilt.

• OL Drew Bobo – Has not played and is redshirting after undergoing shoulder surgery.

• TE Oscar Delp – Has seen action as a reserve in six of Georgia’s seven games. He has five catches for 61 yards, including a 28-yard touchdown from Carson Beck against South Carolina. Caught three passes for 29 yards against Auburn.

• CB Daylen Everette – Has also seen an uptick in playing time, earning praise from head coach Kirby Smart. Has seen action in six of seven games at cornerback and kickoff coverage. Everette has eight tackles, including a pass breakup against Samford.

• OL Earnest Greene III – Has dressed out but hamstring injuries have kept him off the field. At this point he is expected to redshirt after a surgery we reported last week.

• OL Jacob Hood – Has dressed out but has yet to play in a game. He is expected to be a redshirt.

• CB Julian Humphrey – Has seen action in two games as a reserve. He does not have any statistics.

• OLB Marvin Jones Jr. – Jones has played in all seven games as a reserve linebacker and as a starter on kickoff coverage. He was credited with a tackle and one quarterback hurry in the game against South Carolina.

• LB EJ Lightsey – Has played against Samford, Auburn, and Vanderbilt. Had two tackles against the Commodores.

• DE C.J. Madden – Saw his first action against Samford. He has not played in any other games.

• DL Christen Miller – Continues to make progress, seeing backup work in four games. He was credited with a quarterback hurry against Samford.

• WR De’Nylon Morrissette – Bothered by injury in preseason, Morrissette has since played in six of Georgia’s seven games. He has four catches for 34 yards.

• RB Branson Robinson – Robinson has played in six of Georgia’s seven games and is the Bulldogs’ fourth-leading rusher with 34 carries for 199 yards and a touchdown. He rushed for a career-high 98 against Auburn.

• OL Griffin Scroggs – Redshirting after undergoing shoulder surgery.

• CB Jaheim Singletary – Singletary has played in two games as a reserve. He does not have any stats.

• WR C.J. Smith – One of the team’s fastest players, Smith played against Samford and Auburn. He does not have a catch.

• OLB Darris Smith – Injuries cost Smith a couple of games but he’s back and has now played in five contests, primarily on special teams. He has one tackle. Smith also plays on the kickoff and punt coverage units.

• WR Cole Speer – Speer has played in four of Georgia’s seven games. He made his first and only catch in Georgia’s game at South Carolina.

• S Malaki Starks – Establishing himself as one of the top defensive freshmen in the country with six starts in seven games. Currently Georgia’s second-leading tackler with 25 stops and tied with Christopher Smith for the team lead in interceptions with two.

• QB Gunner Stockton – Stockton is Georgia’s main scout team quarterback, and according to Smart, Stockton is excelling at his job.

• S JaCorey Thomas – Thomas played against Samford and Vanderbilt but has yet to record a stat.

• P Brett Thorson – Georgia’s starting punter. He is averaging 42.4 yards on 15 kicks. Eleven of his punts have resulted in fair catches, with nine inside the 20-yard line. Has a season-long 56-yarder against South Carolina.

• LB Jalon Walker – Has been a key special teams performer and as a reserve linebacker. Blocked a first-quarter punt against Kent State and recorded a season-high four tackles against Vanderbilt.

• LB C.J. Washington – Out for the year with a neck injury suffered in practice. His status for the future is unclear.

• DL Shone Washington – Has only played against Samford. He made one tackle.

• CB Marcus Washington Jr. – Reclassified to enter Georgia early. He has played in just one game against Samford. He made one tackle.

• DL Mykel Williams – Started the first two games against Oregon and Samford. He has nine tackles and one sack to go along with 10 quarterback hurries.



