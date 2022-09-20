Here is the Sept. 20 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Freshman cross-training at star

Freshman outside linebacker Darris Smith has been getting some reps at the star position with William Poole leaving the Georgia football program. Smith was spotted with the defensive backs during pre-game warmups before Georgia’s victory over South Carolina.

“Well, he's really a Sam linebacker as an outside linebacker that also plays in space some. In today's day and age, you're seeing every personnel grouping utilized. We want to have the luxury of having a person with more size, be able to play when people go 12 open and people open up sets,” Smart said. “It's really more of a development decision for him. It's not a position change. He played Jack in the game. He played outside linebacker in the game. We're developing a guy that has the skill set to run fast, to learn how to play multiple positions. Which is what we told him when we recruited him.”

Smith has a lot of size at 6-foot-5 and 225 pounds. Safety Christopher Smith joked that Darris Smith may be the tallest defensive back he’s ever seen.

“He’s got a lot of range, a big wingspan, and I think he’s doing pretty well,” Christopher Smith said. “He’s obviously still picking things up, but he’s doing really well. He gets a lot of work after practice, he asks me a lot of questions and I try to help him out as much as I can.”

Mims explains why he stayed at Georgia

Speaking to reporters on Monday, offensive lineman Amarius Mims explained why he briefly thought about transferring from Georgia before ultimately deciding to stick around.

“As a freshman, I came in highly recruited, and I just wanted to play,” Mims said. “But I matured mentally from my freshman to sophomore year, and I realized that going to Florida State wasn’t the best idea for me. So, coming back for my sophomore year, I felt Georgia was the best place for me.”

A key for Mims was that the Georgia coaching staff gave him enough space when he briefly thought about leaving. The coaches also communicated how much they wanted him on the roster.

“They said, 'We’re going to give you time, we don’t want to force anything on you, but we want you here still,'” Mims said. “That was definitely important. I definitely went in and experienced the portal, but there’s nothing like Georgia, so I came back.”

