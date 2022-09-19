Georgia is the undisputed No. 1 team in college football currently. The reigning national champions have started out the 2022 season with emphatic wins over Oregon, Samford, and South Carolina. The defense that was supposed to incur a "dropoff" is allowing 3.3 points per game and is the top-ranked scoring defense in America. The offense is 17th in the country, averaging 43.3 points per contest (which could be a good bit more if Georgia wanted). All of this to say, Georgia's on-field product is not suffering despite the talent that has moved on to the pro ranks. Also, Georgia has built a ton of depth through recruiting in the Kirby Smart era—so much depth that oftentimes, players are inclined to head to what they deem to be greener pastures or a more opportune place to play. Today UGASports updates you on how former Georgia Bulldogs are performing at new destinations.

ALABAMA

Jermaine Burton has not gotten off to the start he would have hoped for in Tuscaloosa. Burton has just eight catches and 61 yards in the 2022 campaign. Two of those eight catches have been touchdowns. Those numbers are somewhat underwhelming given the fact that Alabama faced the Sisters of the Poor in week one and week three. It's surprising to see the No. 1 receiver for the Crimson Tide passing attack have a lack of production like this. Undoubtedly the targets will pick up for Burton as the year goes on.

ARKANSAS

Arkansas has two former Georgia Bulldogs that are helping Sam Pittman's club in a big way: Latavious Brini and Matt Landers. The Razorbacks have some injuries in the secondary, and Brini has stepped up. Arkansas got ripped through the air by Missouri State this past weekend, but Brini tackled well and totaled five stops in the contest. Landers has been consistent all year for the Hogs. Arkansas rattled off 21 points in the fourth quarter to hold off an upset by Missouri State. Landers helped keep drives going, as he had seven catches for 123 yards on the day. Overall, Landers has fourteen receptions on the year for 211 yards.



FLORIDA

Trent Smallwood put it well in our group chat this past weekend. Where would Florida be without Jalen Kimber and Brenton Cox, Jr.? Kimber had a pick-six in the Florida win over South Florida that proved critical. Cox has not recorded a sack on the season for the Gators, but seems to be in the backfield every single play. There is no doubt that Cox is making things difficult for opposing offensive coordinators. Overall, these two former Dawgs are a big reason the Gators snatched victory from the jaws of defeat versus USF.

LSU

Major Burns plays a key role in LSU's secondary. The Tigers knew their defensive backs would be tested by Will Rogers, Mike Leech, and the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Burns had a key pass break-up and recorded five tackles versus the Tigers' SEC West foe.

WEST VIRGINIA