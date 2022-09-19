That perimeter blocking has been vital for the Bulldogs through three games. The buy-in from the receiver and tight ends has allowed the Bulldog offense to go from good to great early in the 2022 season.

Everyone saw Brock Bowers rumble into the end zone for a touchdown run against South Carolina. If you look elsewhere, however, you'll see Ladd McConkey and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint providing the blocks that sprung Bowers for six.

To understand what makes Georgia's offense so good, look away from the ball.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said perimeter blocking has always been a part of his program's DNA. The team usually starts practice with some sort of contact or blocking drills for skill position players.

With the way college football is played today, Smart doesn't have much choice but to do things this way.

"Football has evolved to where there’s two or three or sometimes four things that are given to a quarterback on a play," Smart said. "Two of those four usually involve the perimeter and involve perimeter blocking. If you don’t do it well, you have no chance. If you do do it well, then you have a chance to get some easier yards."

The Georgia offense has made heavy use of quick-hitting plays to the perimeter this year such as receiver screens and quick tosses to running backs. The Bulldogs also utilize a large number of reverses, which also rely on perimeter blocking.

Redshirt sophomore receiver Ladd McConkey doesn't remember Georgia specifically harping on blocking when they recruited him. But he knew he'd have to do it, whether in Athens or somewhere else.

"You can’t just run routes and expect to play receiver," McConkey said. "It’s kind of both ways. You’ve got to block and run routes. I definitely think it’s something we’ve taken more pride in this year and something we’re looking to keep building on."

McConkey is a perfect example of the buy-in Smart wants in his receivers. He's listed at 6-foot and 185 pounds, yet he blocks much bigger than his size on the outside.

"(McConkey) embodies what you talk about when you talk about team because he blocks so hard," Smart said. "He blocks so physical. He blocks bigger than he actually is. You watch the tape closely, he goes in and cracks on safeties and hits people and goes and does what you ask."

The tight ends are vital as well. Having two blockers like Bowers and Darnell Washington are huge as the Bulldogs look to create mismatches.

Plus, it doesn't hurt that Washington checks in at 6-foot-7 and 270 pounds.

"Holes are created through displacement, not just blocking. Darnell displaces people," Smart said after the South Carolina win.

Smart noted that perimeter blocking is critical everywhere, not just at Georgia. But with the way the Bulldog offense is operating so far in 2022, it has become more vital than ever.

At least to this point, the receivers and tight ends have proven to be up to the challenge.

"You’ve got to do a good job of that whether it’s a receiver screen, whether it’s your buddy, whether it’s a running back, whether it’s a quarterback," Smart said. "To be honest, we haven’t had many receivers here that don’t embrace blocking. They like catching the ball, but you’ve got to embrace that if you want to be a good football player. If you want to play in the National Football League, you’ve got to block."