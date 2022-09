Brent Rollins and Dayne Young show you how Brock Bowers is getting open and how Georgia is pressuring QBs.

The FDL guys launch a Play of the Game, a new weekly feature where they dive deep into one play that was particularly intriguing.

On offense, they show how everything is determined by Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington.

On defense, they highlight how sack totals are indicative of the disruption opposing QBs are seeing from Georgia's defensive front.