Defensive back William Poole is no longer part of the Georgia football program, head coach Kirby Smart confirmed during Monday’s press conference.

Although Smart did not offer specifics, he did say Poole is “dealing with a personal matter” and will need to take the rest of the season to handle them.

Poole did not make the trip to South Carolina.

“William Poole is not going to be with us for the remainder of the season," Smart said. "He's dealing with a personal matter and he's going to focus on that and his health and well-being. He will not be with us for the rest of the year, unfortunately."



An Atlanta native, Poole last played in the opener against Oregon but did not make a tackle.

Sophomore Javon Bullard has started each of the Bulldogs’ three games at star after Poole played in 11 of Georgia’s 15 games last year, including starts in both games against Alabama.

Meanwhile, Tykee Smith is also beginning to see more reps.

"Javon is one of the toughest players I've ever seen in my life," safety Christopher Smith said. "The way he works day in and day out ... everything he does impresses me."

Poole wrote this note on his Instagram page.