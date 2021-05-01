UGASports - The Daily Recap: Five UGA players drafted in second, third rounds

Here is the May 1 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Five more Dawgs selected

It didn’t take long for Georgia to continue its imprint in the 2021 draft as five players heard their name called on Friday.

With the 33rd overall pick—the first in the second round—the Jacksonville Jaguars selected UGA cornerback Tyson Campbell. Campbell’s selection came a day later but only four picks after cornerback Eric Stokes was taken 29th overall by the Green Bay Packers.

In 2020, Campbell finished with 29 total tackles, one interception and five pass breakups.

Outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari was then taken 17 spots later by the New York Giants with the 50th overall pick. Ojulari joined a growing list of former UGA players on the Giants’ roster, which includes offensive tackle Andrew Thomas, outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter and inside linebacker Tae Crowder.

In 2020, Ojulari compiled 31 tackles and 8.5 sacks this past season.

In the third round, a mini-UGA run ensued.

The Tennessee Titans took Monty Rice with the 92nd overall pick. Two selections later, the Baltimore Ravens snagged offensive guard Ben Cleveland with the 94th overall pick. Only three picks, the Los Angeles Chargers took tight end Tre’ McKitty with the 97th overall pick.

The Bulldogs have five remaining players who hope to hear their names called on Saturday—offensive lineman Trey Hill, safety Richard LeCounte, defensive back DJ Daniel, defensive back Mark Webb and defensive end Malik Herring.

The record for Georgia selections in one NFL draft is eight, which was set in 2002 and tied in 2013.

Bulldogs add four-star receiver

Georgia snagged its first commitment at receiver in the class of 2022.

Receiver De’Nylon Morrissette (North Cobb/Kennesaw, Ga.) announced he intends to play college ball for the Bulldogs. A four-star prospect, Morrissette is considered the No. 26 overall receiver in the country.

Georgia held off Alabama, Florida and Notre Dame for Morrissette, who admitted a while back that playing with quarterback Gunner Stockton (Rabun County/Tiger, Ga.) would be a major draw. Adam Gorney believes Morrissette will fit in nicely with Georgia.

“Georgia is really going to like what Morrissette brings to the table,” Gorney said. “He isn’t a huge receiver but he runs great routes and accelerates quickly so he’s able to get open fairly easily. Morrissette is pretty slippery in the open field and he’s very strong so he’s tough to bring down. He isn’t a burner but that ability to quickly accelerate allows him to pick up important yards after the catch. Morrissette isn’t going to take the top off of college defenses but he does a really good job on jump balls and contested catches, especially over the middle.”

With the Bulldogs going light at receiver in the 2021 class, Jake Reuse noted that the program is hot on the trail recruiting the position for the upcoming class.

Robinson’s workout regimen

Branson Robinson (Germantown/Madison, Miss.), the nation’s No. 1 running back, shed some light on his workout routine. Although he lifts a lot to continue getting stronger, he knows he can’t overwork his muscles.

“I lift every day,” Robinson said. “It varies sometimes but I don’t want to lift too much and stiffen up. That’s why I do daily practice of yoga and stretching, I do that all the time. I know too much lifting also brings injuries, too, so I try to balance it out.

“It’s kind of hard because you want to get stronger. Lifting weights makes you bigger regardless. I’m 218 right now and I’m not trying to get any bigger than this until I get to college and I’ll probably put on 10 more pounds in a college weightlifting program and everything. All that just factors in and it’s kind of hard but I can maintain.”

