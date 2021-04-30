UGASports - Dawgs add first receiver commit for 2022 in four-star De'Nylon Morrissette

He becomes the first receiver commit for Georgia’s Class of 2022.

While the Class of 2022 defense has certainly taken shape for the Bulldogs, the offensive side of the ball received a jolt on Friday afternoon as Rivals250 wideout De’Nylon Morrissette of North Cobb revealed his commitment to the Bulldogs.

It’s clear that Georgia’s committed quarterback played a large role in the decision.

"Gunner [Stockton] committing to Georgia definitely helps them with me. I have always wanted to come in with a top quarterback in my class, and Gunner is a top guy,” Morrissette said in February. “I would love to work with him for three to four years in college."

The 6-foot-2, 187-pound wideout ranks as the nation’s No. 235 overall player.

A pair of former teammates at Brookwood also sang the praises of the Bulldogs with frequency.

"[Sam MBake and Marquis Groves-Killebrew] really have stayed on me. Sam, he likes UGA a lot. He hasn't committed yet, but both of them, that's all they talked about," Morrissette said in December. "It's 'UGA, Go Dawgs,' all day. They preach that to me every day, so it might stick with me.”

Ranked as the No. 26 wideout in the Class of 2022, Morrissette becomes Georgia’s thirteenth commitment in the class.