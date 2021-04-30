Commitment breakdown: Rivals250 WR De'Nylon Morrissette commits to Georgia
Wide receiver is a priority position for Georgia in this recruiting class and the Bulldogs didn’t have to go far from campus to find their first one in the 2022 class. In-state four-star De’Nylon Morrissette announced his commitment to Kirby Smart and his squad on Friday afternoon, choosing Georgia over Florida, Alabama, Notre Dame, and others.
WHAT THE BULLDOGS ARE GETTING
Georgia is really going to like what Morrissette brings to the table. He isn’t a huge receiver but he runs great routes and accelerates quickly so he’s able to get open fairly easily. Morrissette is pretty slippery in the open field and he’s very strong so he’s tough to bring down. He isn’t a burner but that ability to quickly accelerate allows him to pick up important yards after the catch. Morrissette isn’t going to take the top off of college defenses but he does a really good job on jump balls and contested catches, especially over the middle.
WHY IT'S BIG FOR GEORGIA
The Bulldogs have been the favorite for Morrissette for a long time and they were hoping to reel him in. They held off teams like Florida, Notre Dame, and Alabama, Morrissette’s dream school. Georgia’s wide receiver woes have been well documented so bringing in one that has a skill set like Morrissette’s should be a welcomed sight. On top of all of that, five-star Georgia quarterback commit Gunner Stockton is close with Morrissette and the two developed a close relationship while playing for the same 7-on-7 team.