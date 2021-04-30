Wide receiver is a priority position for Georgia in this recruiting class and the Bulldogs didn’t have to go far from campus to find their first one in the 2022 class. In-state four-star De’Nylon Morrissette announced his commitment to Kirby Smart and his squad on Friday afternoon, choosing Georgia over Florida, Alabama, Notre Dame, and others.

WHAT THE BULLDOGS ARE GETTING

Georgia is really going to like what Morrissette brings to the table. He isn’t a huge receiver but he runs great routes and accelerates quickly so he’s able to get open fairly easily. Morrissette is pretty slippery in the open field and he’s very strong so he’s tough to bring down. He isn’t a burner but that ability to quickly accelerate allows him to pick up important yards after the catch. Morrissette isn’t going to take the top off of college defenses but he does a really good job on jump balls and contested catches, especially over the middle.

WHY IT'S BIG FOR GEORGIA