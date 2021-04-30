 UGASports - Campbell to Jags; Ojulari to Giants
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-30 18:20:47 -0500') }} football Edit

Campbell to Jags; Ojulari to Giants

Anthony Dasher • UGASports
Editor

Tyson Campbell’s NFL dream became a reality Friday night when the Jacksonville Jaguars selected the former Bulldog cornerback with the first pick of the second round of the NFL Draft.

Later in the second, linebacker Azeez Ojulari was taken with the 50th pick by the New York Giants, where he will join former Bulldog Lorenzo Carter, Andrew Thomas and Tae Crowder.

Both former teammates Eric Stokes (Green Bay), who was selected by Green Bay with the 29th pick of the first round Thursday.

A starter in all 10 games for the Bulldogs, Campbell finished with 29 tackles, including 2.5 for lost yardage, and five pass breakups (tied for team high).

His first career interception was against South Carolina, and was followed by a 40-yard return.

Other key efforts came against Auburn, when he made three tackles and had a key third-quarter breakup. He enjoyed an identical effort against Cincinnati in the Chick-fil-A Peach, with other solid games coming against Arkansas, Tennessee, and Alabama.

Ojulari, meanwhile, started all 10 games for the Bulldogs, finishing with 31 total stops, including 12.5 for lost yardage (tops in the SEC) and 8.5 sacks (also an SEC best).

He also led the Bulldogs with 35 quarterback pressures, 11 more than any other teammate.

Ojulari might have saved his best game for last.

As the defensive MVP of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, the Marietta native had four solo tackles in the Bulldogs’ win over Cincinnati, three of which were sacks. Of the three sacks, two resulted in fumbles, the first recorded by Georgia with the second ending the game with a safety.

Ojulari enjoyed other big games throughout the course of the year.

A five-tackle, two-sack performance against Tennessee earned him SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week honors. Against Auburn, he had two tackles for loss and five quarterback pressures. In Georgia’s win against Mississippi State, Ojulari sacked the quarterback for a nine-yard loss on MSU’s final play of the game. Such efforts placed him on the Watch List for the Chuck Bednarik Award.

Tyson Campbell was taken by Jacksonville with the first pick of the second round.
Tyson Campbell was taken by Jacksonville with the first pick of the second round. (USA Today)
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNjAiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3VnYS5yaXZhbHMuY29tL25l d3MvY2FtcGJlbGwtdG8tamFncy13aXRoLWZpcnN0LXBpY2staW4tc2Vjb25k LXJvdW5kIgogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9j dW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQu Z2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0g dHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9m IGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAg IHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwog ICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7 Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Ni LnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1o dHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRnVnYS5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRmNhbXBiZWxs LXRvLWphZ3Mtd2l0aC1maXJzdC1waWNrLWluLXNlY29uZC1yb3VuZCZjNT0y MDIyNzMzMTYwJmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3Njcmlw dD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==