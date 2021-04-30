UGASports - Campbell to Jags; Ojulari to Giants

Tyson Campbell’s NFL dream became a reality Friday night when the Jacksonville Jaguars selected the former Bulldog cornerback with the first pick of the second round of the NFL Draft.

Later in the second, linebacker Azeez Ojulari was taken with the 50th pick by the New York Giants, where he will join former Bulldog Lorenzo Carter, Andrew Thomas and Tae Crowder.



Both former teammates Eric Stokes (Green Bay), who was selected by Green Bay with the 29th pick of the first round Thursday.

A starter in all 10 games for the Bulldogs, Campbell finished with 29 tackles, including 2.5 for lost yardage, and five pass breakups (tied for team high).

His first career interception was against South Carolina, and was followed by a 40-yard return.

Other key efforts came against Auburn, when he made three tackles and had a key third-quarter breakup. He enjoyed an identical effort against Cincinnati in the Chick-fil-A Peach, with other solid games coming against Arkansas, Tennessee, and Alabama.

Ojulari, meanwhile, started all 10 games for the Bulldogs, finishing with 31 total stops, including 12.5 for lost yardage (tops in the SEC) and 8.5 sacks (also an SEC best).

He also led the Bulldogs with 35 quarterback pressures, 11 more than any other teammate.

Ojulari might have saved his best game for last.

As the defensive MVP of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, the Marietta native had four solo tackles in the Bulldogs’ win over Cincinnati, three of which were sacks. Of the three sacks, two resulted in fumbles, the first recorded by Georgia with the second ending the game with a safety.

Ojulari enjoyed other big games throughout the course of the year.

A five-tackle, two-sack performance against Tennessee earned him SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week honors. Against Auburn, he had two tackles for loss and five quarterback pressures. In Georgia’s win against Mississippi State, Ojulari sacked the quarterback for a nine-yard loss on MSU’s final play of the game. Such efforts placed him on the Watch List for the Chuck Bednarik Award.