No. 1 RB Branson Robinson draws huge comparison
SUWANEE, Ga. - Some players hate comparisons. Branson Robinson is not one of those guys.That’s because the No. 1 running back in the 2022 class reminds people of former Georgia and current Clevelan...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news