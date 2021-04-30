De'Nylon Morrissette to Georgia: What it means, what's next
WHAT IT MEANSProps to KiloBraun over on the Vault for the comparison of De’Nylon Morrissette and Kearis Jackson yesterday.It was not one I’d put together in my head yet, but once he said it, the li...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news