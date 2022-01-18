The Daily Recap: Dawgs get boost with Nolan Smith's return

Here is the Jan. 18 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Smith returning for senior season

Georgia received a big boost for the 2022 season with outside linebacker Nolan Smith announcing that he will return for his senior year. The Bulldogs are losing a lot of key contributors to the NFL but will get back a solid trio in Nolan Smith, safety Christopher Smith and defensive back Tykee Smith. In 2022, Smith finished fifth on the team in tackles with 56. He also had 3.5 sacks, including one in the national championship win over Alabama.

Don’t stop celebrating

As it states in this column, Georgia fans should keep celebrating the fact their team won a national title for the first time in 41 years. In the process, they should take the experience in and remember what this feeling is like.

The reason is that with the way Kirby Smart has recruited and coached, more opportunities for championships could be coming, which could change the way they are ultimately viewed.

“Georgia isn’t going anywhere. This wasn’t an LSU type of flash in the pan, where the Bulldogs have to rebuild and grow the team back into a national title contender,” the column states. “Despite the early entrees to the NFL draft and the transfer portal losses, the Bulldogs have a ton of talent returning to reload for 2022. This is how Alabama has been so successful after losing multiple first-rounders each year. The next player on the depth chart has been great too.

“As a result, Alabama fans expect to be in these situations year after year. It’s not enough to get to the SEC Championship. It’s not enough to get to the playoff. In Nick Saban’s post-game presser, he tried to drive home just how great of a season his team had, knowing that his program’s success has spoiled the fan base. They no longer react like they did when Saban one his first championship at Alabama in 2009, which ended a 17-year drought.”

Jarrett talks UGA’s celebration

Georgia has made Jamaal Jarrett (Grimsley/Greensboro, N.C.) a priority recruit in the class of 2023. Jarrett, who the Bulldogs are recruiting as a defensive tackle, said he had a great time watching UGA’s national title celebration in Athens last weekend.

Jarrett also spoke highly of his relationship with Smart and defensive line coach Tray Scott.

Cottrell discusses Hankton’s departure

Receiver Raymond Cottrell (Milton/Milton, Fla.), who is committed to Georgia, spoke with Ryan Wright about receivers coach Cortez Hankton leaving for the same position at LSU. Cottrell said he’s not flipping yet but that the Tigers will be one of the top schools he still considers.

Snap counts

Trent Smallwood compiled the snap counts from Georgia’s national championship win over Alabama. Of note, tight end Brock Bowers played 48 of Georgia’s 60 snaps—which is good for 80 percent of the team’s plays.

On defense, defensive back William Poole was on the field for 85 plays, rebounding from the SEC Championship to have a great performance to help Georgia win its first national title in 41 years.

JT Daniels expected to transfer