When you have a chance to recruit an offensive lineman nicknamed "Grizzly", well, you have to do it.

Four-star Jared Smith earned that nickname during the earliest days of his football career. As a youth player on both the offensive and defensive lines, Smith growled at opponents, earning a nickname that has stuck to this day.

But Smith isn't just a kid with a fierce pre-snap routine anymore. He's a fast-rising offensive lineman in the 2026 class with Georgia on his mind.