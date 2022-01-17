LSU a top school for 2023 WR Raymond Cottrell with Hankton’s UGA departure
A player with Raymond Cottrell’s talents can punch his ticket to any elite college football program in the country and has with the Georgia Bulldogs. But as happens every year, a bond built with a ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news