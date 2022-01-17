Nolan Smith returning for senior year

The Georgia Bulldogs received some good news Monday morning. Outside linebacker Nolan Smit h announced via Instagram that he is coming back for his senior year.

This qualifies as more big news for the Bulldogs. On Sunday, defensive back Tykee Smith announced he will come back for another year after playing in just one game last season due to injury. Saturday, safety Christopher Smith announced he will also return by taking advantage of the NCAA’s Covid waiver exemption.

Nolan Smith’s return is huge for a couple of reasons.

First, it assures Georgia that one of its top leaders from 2021 will be back in the fold. Second, it assures the Bulldogs one of their biggest contributors will be back for another year.

Last season, Smith finished fifth on the team in tackles with 56, including nine for losses of 30 yards. He also had 3.5 sacks, the final one coming on the last play of last Monday’s national championship when he brought down Alabama’s Bryce Young.

Smith started the 14 games he played in last season.