Washington puts up best game

Tight end Darnell Washington had the best game of his career after catching four passes for 78 yards. Included in this total were two freakish long grabs – one with only one hand and another with a defender draped all over him.

“Darnell practices really well. He’s a great kid. I thought he practiced really physical this week,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “He got some opportunities off play action. When the run game works, that's your chance to take shots at guys; he's one of those guys that goes up and gets the ball.”

In addition, fellow tight end Arik Gilbert caught his first touchdown as a member of the Georgia football team. Center Sedrick Van Pran was happy to see his score given his journey to date.

“God is great,” Van Pran said. “He’s been through a lot the last year and a half, whatever it was. Just super excited for him. He took advantage of his opportunity and made the most it.”

Bell’s improving

Georgia freshman receiver Dillon Bell had his best game of the season against Vanderbilt, catching five passes for 54 yards and a touchdown. Smart said Bell has been progressing in a positive way over the past few weeks.

"He's coming out of that freshman wall a little bit," Smart said. "I think he's getting better, growing as a player. He's doing things for the second, third, fourth time in a game and sometimes you start to take a better personality as you play more games. You start to gain confidence. We need him to play with confidence."

Bell showing signs of improvement comes at a great time given that has been banged up throughout the year. Just when Georgia thought it was getting AD Mitchell back from an ankle injury, he injured his thumb and missed the Vanderbilt game. Ladd McConkey injured his leg against the Commodores and Arian Smith only recently returned after missing time with an ankle injury.

Bell’s emergence gives the Bulldogs another receiving threat as his teammates heal up.

Smart also noted that Georgia’s wideouts need to do a better job of winning in man coverage.

'"We’ve got to win more 50-50s, make the big shots when we get downfield. We’ve got to make those count, and we’ve got to be more explosive,” Smart said.

