0 – Georgia shut out Vanderbilt for the second consecutive season. It was the first time UGA shut out an SEC team two seasons in a row since doing it against Kentucky in 1980 and 1981.

1 – Midway through the fourth quarter, Arik Gilbert officially caught his first pass for the Bulldogs for 12 yards. Less than two minutes later he caught his first touchdown reception for four yards.

1 – Nolan Smith had Georgia’s lone sack of the game. He now leads the team with three sacks this season.

1-1 – For the first time in his career, Kenny McIntosh had a touchdown rush and a touchdown reception in the same game.

2 – Stetson Bennett had two touchdown passes against Vanderbilt after having zero in his three previous games.

2 – Carson Beck also had two touchdown passes against Vanderbilt. That set a career-high for the redshirt sophomore.

2/2 - With the two touchdown passes thrown by Bennett and Beck, it marked the first time that the Dawgs had two separate quarterbacks throw for two touchdowns in a single game each since David Greene and D.J. Shockley did it against Kentucky in 2002.

4 – Darnell Washington, Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey were all tied for second with four receptions for the Dawgs. For Washington, the four receptions were also a career-high.

5 – Christopher Smith led all Dawg defenders with five tackles.

5 – Dillon Bell led all Bulldogs with five receptions. He also recorded his second touchdown reception of the season.

6 – Dominick Blaylock had his sixth career touchdown reception but his first since November 30, 2019 against Georgia Tech.

7 – Georgia is 7-0 this season for the third time under Kirby Smart (2017 and 2021).

9 - The Bulldogs' defense is only allowing nine points per game.

10 – Georgia has had ten shutouts (including two this season) during the Smart era. The ten is more than any other school in the nation since 2016.

10 – Daijun Edwards led Georgia in both ten rushing attempts and yards rushing with 49. He also added his fifth rushing touchdown of the season.

11 – The Dawgs had 11 different players with at least two receptions in a game. They are the first team in the nation with that stat. In records dating back to 1996, this was the first time the Bulldogs had more than eight players with two receptions each.

16 – The Bulldogs have won 16 straight games between the hedges and have outscored their opponents at home 600 to 142 in that time.

21 – After Gilbert’s catch, Georgia now has 21 players with at least one reception this season. That number leads all of the FBS.

32 – The Bulldog quarterbacks combined for 32 completions in the game. It was the seventh-highest total by Georgia in team history.

36 – Cash Jones scored from 36 yards out for his first career touchdown. The run was also the longest by a Georgia running back this season.

55 – Georgia scored 55 points in the game. It was the seventh time under Smart that the Bulldogs scored at least 55 points.

60 – Georgia defeated Vanderbilt for the 60th time in series history. Vanderbilt is the fourth school that Georgia has 60 or more wins against joining Georgia Tech, Auburn and Kentucky.

80.0/72.7 – Bennett completed 80 percent of his passes (24-for-30) while Beck completed 72.7 (8-for-11).

117 to 0 – The Bulldogs have outscored the Commodores 117 to 0 in the last two meetings. The 117 is also more than the points that Vanderbilt has scored against Georgia in its last ten meetings (115) combined.

228 – Georgia has outscored its opponent 292 to 64. The +228 difference is the second highest difference for the Bulldogs in their first seven games. Only Georgia’s 1910 had a larger difference at +250.

453 – Bennett had 24 completions in the game. He now has 453 in his career, passing current UGA offensive analyst Mike Bobo for seventh place on Georgia’s all-time list.

579 – Georgia had 579 yards of total offense against Vanderbilt (192 rushing, 387 passing). The 579 is the most this season by the Bulldogs and the fifth highest under Smart.

995 – McIntosh had 43 yards rushing on Saturday and now finds himself five yards shy of 1,000 for his career.

6,334 – Bennett had 289 yards passing on Saturday and now has 6,334 yards in his career. He is now tied for seventh all-time with Mike Bobo.