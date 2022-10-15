Big afternoon for Washington; Gilbert has a first

Brock Bowers naturally gets a lot of attention as one of the nation’s most dynamic tight ends. During Georgia’s 55-0 win over Vanderbilt, position mates Darnell Washington and Arik Gilbert put on a show. Washington’s prowess as a blocker is a well-documented fact for followers of the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs. Saturday, he showed what he’s capable of doing with the ball in his hands. On an afternoon that featured many different highlights, Washington’s effort stood out as he caught four passes for 78 yards, both career highs. “Darnell practices really well. He’s a great kid. I thought he practiced really physical this week,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “He got some opportunities off play action. When the run game works, that's your chance to take shots at guys; he's one of those guys that goes up and gets the ball.” Washington also showed some nifty footwork for a young man almost 6-foot-8 and 280 pounds. In the third quarter, Stetson Bennett found Washington, who pulled the football down between two defenders and somehow kept his left foot inbounds to complete the 34-yard play. However, one of the bigger cheers on the afternoon was reserved for Gilbert. The outcome was already decided when the former five star made it into the game for the first time. Gilbert would catch a 11-yard pass for his first career reception with the Bulldogs, before Carson Beck found him later in the drive for a 4-yard touchdown. “God is great,” Bulldog center Sedrick Van Pran said. “He’s been through a lot the last year and a half, whatever it was. Just super excited for him. He took advantage of his opportunity and made the most it.” Smart agreed. “It was great, man,” he said. “It's great for that kid confidence-wise and just trying to get him something to celebrate and be happy about. I was really happy for him.”

Darnell Washington caught four passes for 78 yards, both career highs. (Tony Walsh/UGA Sports Communications)

Injury Updates

Wide receiver Ladd McConkey left the game late in the third quarter after taking what appeared to be a hit to his ankle after hauling in an 18-yard catch at the Georgia sideline. The injury—at least initially—does not appear to be serious. McConkey was taken to the team’s injury tent for approximately 10 minutes before later emerging. McConkey appeared to be walking fine, although he did not return to the game. “Ladd’s fine. He could have gone back,” Smart said. “We taped his ankle up. I thought it was worse when it actually happened. He came back and said he could go.” …Xavier Truss walked slowly off the field early in the fourth quarter and did not return. Warren Ericson replaced him. Smart also said that Truss is “fine.” …Smael Mondon (ankle) dressed out but did not play. “Smael's pushing again. It's more recent, because it happened in the Missouri game. I don't know that he was really close today, close this week,” Smart said. “It's one of those deals that we continue to treat him and get him better. If he can't, then it's next man up." Other players who sat out Saturday include: …Jalen Carter (ankle) did dress. …Wide receiver AD Mitchell (ankle/thumb) dressed out but did not play. …Running back Kendall Milton (groin) did not dress out. Smart hopes everyone will be back and healthy for the Florida game, but quickly added there’s no such thing as a guarantee. “I mean, there's no off-week that says you magically get everybody back. It's time. Each injury's different. We have to see how they progress and how much pain tolerance they have. Ultimately, some players handle injuries better than others,” Smart said. “I want them all to get better and get well, but it's not realistic to think that all these kids are going to be back by Florida week. I don't know that we'll be completely healthy. I don't know that you're ever completely healthy. Hopefully, we can get healthier."

Jones cashes in

Along with Gilbert’s first touchdown, walk-on running back Cash Jones ran in for his first career score. The game was long decided, but for Jones it did not matter as he broke through the right side and ran for a 36-yard score. A native of Brock, Texas, Jones was a three-star prospect out of high school where he set his school’s single-season rushing record his senior year. “That was awesome," said Smart. "I'll be honest, Dell (McGee) did a great job with him. I didn't get to meet Cash much. Dell had talked about him being a preferred walk-on. He's a really good athlete, really fast. He said we got a kid from Texas that wants to come to school, and he's really fast, and he's got some small school offers. He came and he didn't flash a lot his first year, but this last year, man—he's been a demon on kickoff. He's fast, he's elusive, tough, smart. What a great run. We've seen that in practice and in scrimmages where he's done that. The team just loves the kid because he gives you everything he's got, every day.”

Bulldog shorts

…Vanderbilt won the toss and deferred to the second half. … Rian Davis made his second straight start at inside linebacker, with Smael Mondon still out with an ankle injury. … Redshirt freshman defensive line Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins was back to seeing early reps in the rotation. … What would have been a 66-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter by Dillon Bell after losing a shoe was taken off the board when replay revealed his elbow hit the turf at the Bulldog 45. … Georgia totaled 135 yards in the first quarter, compared to 22 for Vanderbilt. … Georgia totaled 160 yards in the second quarter, compared to 83 for Vanderbilt. … Georgia totaled 125 yards in the third quarter, compared to 7 for Vanderbilt. … Georgia totaled 159 yards in the fourth quarter, compared to 38 for Vanderbilt. … The Bulldogs converted a 4th-and-1 early in the second quarter when Daijun Edwards rushed for a 3-yard gain. …Twelve different receivers caught passes for Georgia. … Georgia is now 6 for 6 on fourth-down plays after Bennett’s 14-yard pass late in the third quarter to Kearis Jackson. … The Bulldog defense blanked VU for the second consecutive time in the series (62-0 in 2021) and that is the first time the Bulldogs have done that to an SEC team since 1980-81 to Kentucky (27-0 in 1980 and 21-0 in 1981). … Before this year, the last back-to-back shutouts over VU came with three in a row from 1962-64. … The Bulldogs have two shutouts this year (33-0 over Samford) and now 10 in the Kirby Smart era, including six in the SEC. … Georgia came in today ranked fourth nationally in scoring defense, surrendering just 10.7 points a game, and lowered that to 9.1 ppg. … Vanderbilt finished with just 150 yards of total offense on 47 plays. They were 5-for-13 on third down. … Georgia went 7-for-7 in the red zone with five touchdowns and two field goals today. … For the year, Georgia is now 42-for-43 in scoring in the red zone with 29 touchdowns and 13 field goal. … Vanderbilt finished 0-1 for in the red zone. Vanderbilt was tied for the national lead In red zone scoring as it was perfect on the year at 21-for-21 (17 TDs, 4 FG) before missing 44-yard field goal at the end of the second quarter. … Georgia came in averaging 39.5 points a game, jumped out to a 28-0 halftime lead, and won 55-0 with 579 yards of total offense (192 rushing, 387 passing) on 70 plays The points and total offense were both season highs. … Senior quarterback Stetson Bennett completed 24-of-30 passes for 289 yards and two touchdowns in three quarters of play. … Junior Daijun Edwards (10-49 yards, 1 TD) got his 5th rushing touchdown to cap an 11 play, 81-yard drive for a 21-0 edge. … Junior Dominick Blaylock (2-for-35 yards, 1 touchdown) had his first touchdown catch of the season, a 10-yarder, and it was the sixth of his career. For Blaylock, it was his first touchdown catch since 2019 when he had five as a freshman and then overcame knee injuries. … Freshman Dillon Bell (5 rec., 54 yards, both career highs) notched his second career touchdown, a 24-yarder from Carson Beck (his third). … Senior Kenny McIntosh (9 rushes, 43 yards, 1 touchdown rush, 2 receptions, 20 yards, 1 touchdown) scored a pair of touchdowns. His first one made it 7-0 as the Bulldogs scored on their opening drive, going 75 yards on 10 plays in 4:59 including two third down coversions, capped by an 11-yard touchdown pass to McIntosh. It was his first touchdown catch of the season and third of career. He would add a 7-yard scamper for a TD, his fourth of the year and 10th for his career for a 14-0 lead with 1:40 left in the first quarter. … The leading tacklers were senior DB Chris Smith with five stops while sophomore linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson and freshman Jalon Walker had four each. … Freshman punter Brett Thorson punted just once and placed it inside the 20 for the 9th time out of his 15 punts this year. … Senior kicker Jack Podlesny entered today’s game seventh nationally in scoring with 64 points. He finished with 13 points (2 FG, 7 PATS). He made field goals from 28 and 35 yards in the second half to improve to 14-of-17 this season. … Tykee Smith forced a fumble that senior Christopher Smith recovered at the UGA 15. It led to a TD. Georgia is +3 in Turnover Margin this season. The Bulldogs have 38 points off nine turnovers. Georgia did not have any turnovers. … With Saturday’s victory, Georgia has won 22 straight regular season games including 16 straight between the hedges. The Bulldogs have won their last 15 SEC regular season games. Also, Georgia extended its sellout streak to 62 games dating back to 2012.