Georgia has its quarterback in the Class of 2024. Massachusetts native and standout for Avon Old Farms Prep out of Connecticut, Ryan Puglisi , has committed to the Georgia Bulldogs.

Puglisi burst onto the scene at the beginning of this year. The signal caller moved to Avon Old Farms and in the process began to hit the camp circuit. Interest from Power 5 programs began to roll in for the 6-foot-3 quarterback. Puglisi collected eleven offers from schools in the ACC, Big Ten, Big XII, and SEC. Alabama and Georgia proved to be the most prominent of those eleven offers.

Puglisi really caught the eye of Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken when he had the opportunity to throw for Monken at Avon Old Farms in the spring. The rest of the Georgia staff saw Puglisi in action at camp in Athens in June of this year. Suddenly, the Class of 2024 quarterback race expanded from a duo of Julian Sayin and Jadyn Davis to a trio in which Puglisi was firmly entrenched.

In a previous interview with UGASports, Puglisi listed Monken’s demeanor and knowledge, the Georgia program culture, and the opportunity to play for championships as the biggest factors for his interest in UGA.

Most recently, Puglisi specifically laid out to UGASports why he chose Georgia and also about his first experience in Sanford Stadium for the Vanderbilt game.

“Because of the staff and the culture Georgia has to offer,” Puglisi said. “They are the best in the country at every aspect. I want to be pushed to my limits and I want to be surrounded by people who are gonna help me work.”

“My first game experience was amazing,” Puglisi said. “I loved every second of it. Definitely a surreal experience and definitely won’t be my last experience.”

This year for Avon Old Farms, Puglisi is 63-90 passing (70%) for 996 yds, seven touchdowns and three interceptions. Puglisi also has six rushing touchdowns on the year.

ANALYSIS

The pickup of Puglisi is big for Georgia. The Bulldogs can now have a quarterback to go along with the tremendous skill players they have already amassed in the class. Receivers Ny Carr and Sacovie White, tight end Landen Thomas, and running back Tovani Mizell are already pledged to don the red and black. Also, Georgia figures not to have a quarterback in its 2023 recruiting class, making the addition a much-needed one.

Puglisi has already risen from a three-star to a four-star. Don't expect the ascension to stop. A big quarterback with a live arm, Puglisi has all the makings of a top-tier prospect. Puglisi is not afraid to tuck and run when needed. The Avon Old Farms signal-caller is also a shortstop and relief pitcher for his school's baseball team. Puglisi's fastball hovers in the low to mid-90s.