But as the season hits the unofficial halfway point, the receiver group is continuing to develop as the season nears the home stretch.

The Bulldogs entered the campaign with question marks for the position players who hadn't played a ton of meaningful game reps. Add in injuries to the likes of AD Mitchell and Arian Smith, and Georgia has been downright thin at the position at points this year.

Georgia's receiver room has been in the spotlight much of the year.

Young players have played a role all season. The main one is freshman Dillon Bell, who has worked his way into being a core piece of the receiver rotation.

Bell has recorded 13 catches for 131 yards and two touchdowns through his first seven collegiate games. Against Vanderbilt, he recorded career highs with five receptions and 54 yards to go along with his second touchdown.

"He's coming out of that freshman wall a little bit," Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said. "I think he's getting better, growing as a player. He's doing things for the second, third, fourth time in a game and sometimes you start to take a better personality as you play more games. You start to gain confidence. We need him to play with confidence."

Other Bulldogs such as Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint and Dominick Blaylock are taking on bigger roles. Both of those two have worked back from debilitating injuries earlier in their careers.

"I feel like we’re doing well as a receiver group all-around, catching the ball, running routes, blocking," Rosemy-Jacksaint said. "There’s always work to be done, always something you can improve on. But for the most part, I feel like we’ve been doing a good job so far, doing our assignments, executing the plan, and just trusting the coaches."

Injuries have hit the receiver group as hard as any other. Mitchell has played only a couple snaps since hurting his ankle against Samford. Smith is still rounding back into form after sustaining an ankle injury of his own. Against Vanderbilt, Ladd McConkey left the game with a leg injury.

That's why Georgia's bye week comes at a perfect time. It will allow the injured Bulldogs to get healthy, while also allowing the younger players a few extra practices to improve before the final few SEC games.

In order for Georgia to achieve its ultimate goals, Smart knows every player in that room must continue to improve down the stretch.

'"We’ve got to win more 50-50s, make the big shots when we get downfield. We’ve got to make those count, and we’ve got to be more explosive,” Smart said.