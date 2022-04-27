The Daily Recap: Daijun Edwards is ready for bigger role in 2022
Can Edwards take the next step?
In looking at how the Georgia running backs performed this spring, Anthony Dasher wondered whether Daijun Edwards was ready to take on a greater role with the offense.
Edwards was Georgia’s fifth running back a year ago but moved up to at least third with Zamir White and James Cook leaving for the NFL. Edwards had a strong spring and an impressive G-Day performance.
“The former Colquitt County standout is a former four star, but seemingly did not come to Athens with quite the acclaim as some of Georgia’s other recent backs,” Dasher wrote. “At 5-10 and 210 pounds, Edwards might not overly impress you with his size, but teammates will tell you he may be the hardest runner. We’ve seen Edwards put some good numbers, averaging a combined five yards per carry to pick up 428 career yards. He’s also shown the ability to catch the ball, which we all in Todd Monken’s offense, can earn you even more opportunities. Do not be shocked if Edwards does.”
‘The competitive edge’
Having grown up an hour outside of Athens, safety Caleb Downs (Mill Creek/Hoschton, Ga.) has been to Georgia’s campus plenty of times before. However, as a standout recruit, Downs was able to watch the Bulldogs practice this spring.
He told Jed May how impressive Georgia’s practice was.
"The competitive edge. Everybody was competing," Downs said. "Defensive coaches were competing with offensive coaches, everybody was competing, DBs competing with wide receivers. Every drill was competitive. That’s how you get better."
Jim Donnan, Radi Nabulsi, and Dayne Young broke down what this week means for Georgia with the NFL Draft. They took listener questions, with Donnan doing another rapid fire breakdown of Georgia football players.
All eyes on Walker
ESPN’s Todd McShay and Mel Kiper discussed Travon Walker’s rise to potentially being the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft on Thursday. McShay believes Walker’s ceiling is high at the next level.
“The combine numbers, look at this — the longest wingspan of all the edge defenders — 84 1/4. 4.51 in the 40-yard dash. That’s stupid,” McShay said. “You’re pumped to get that as a running back. He did it at over 270 pounds. Then 12-3 broad jump, showing that lower body explosion I’m talking about. I know everyone’s going to say, ‘What about Kayvon Thibodeaux? I just think Travon Walker has got enormous upside, and on tape his consistency with effort and toughness and physicality really stood out.”
Kiper said that many teams are split on Walker in the draft. However, it does sound like through other reports that Walker has a great chance to join the Jacksonville Jaguars as the top pick in the draft.
“I think is the most polarizing player in this draft,” Kiper said. “Some love him, some think he shouldn’t be in the top ten. Production, nine and a half sacks, 13 tackles for loss — career. That’s it. Six-five, 270-275, 4.5 speed. Great vertical, great length. He’s got all the talent. Will he be maximizing that at one position in the NFL? They’ve moved him around a lot. I thought he showed quickness inside. Is he twitchy enough outside?”
Baseball: Bulldogs crush Georgia State
Georgia’s offense hit full throttle in Tuesday night’s 16-1 victory over Georgia State.
“After last weekend (at Alabama) we only scored seven runs. We hit a bunch of balls hard, they just didn’t fall,” first baseman Chaney Rogers said. “But yeah, we knew it was going to be a good day to hit. Their guy was throwing hard, so if we put a good swing on it, the ball was going to fly.”
Head coach Scott Stricklin was happy his team took the intrastate game seriously before the team travels for a three-game series to LSU this weekend.
“When you play an in-state game like this, this is a huge game for Georgia State, so it needed to be a huge game for us,” Stricklin said. “We talked about before the game to make sure we had more energy than them.”
