The Daily Recap: Daijun Edwards is ready for bigger role in 2022

Here is the April 27 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Can Edwards take the next step?

In looking at how the Georgia running backs performed this spring, Anthony Dasher wondered whether Daijun Edwards was ready to take on a greater role with the offense.

Edwards was Georgia’s fifth running back a year ago but moved up to at least third with Zamir White and James Cook leaving for the NFL. Edwards had a strong spring and an impressive G-Day performance.

“The former Colquitt County standout is a former four star, but seemingly did not come to Athens with quite the acclaim as some of Georgia’s other recent backs,” Dasher wrote. “At 5-10 and 210 pounds, Edwards might not overly impress you with his size, but teammates will tell you he may be the hardest runner. We’ve seen Edwards put some good numbers, averaging a combined five yards per carry to pick up 428 career yards. He’s also shown the ability to catch the ball, which we all in Todd Monken’s offense, can earn you even more opportunities. Do not be shocked if Edwards does.”

‘The competitive edge’

Having grown up an hour outside of Athens, safety Caleb Downs (Mill Creek/Hoschton, Ga.) has been to Georgia’s campus plenty of times before. However, as a standout recruit, Downs was able to watch the Bulldogs practice this spring.

He told Jed May how impressive Georgia’s practice was.

"The competitive edge. Everybody was competing," Downs said. "Defensive coaches were competing with offensive coaches, everybody was competing, DBs competing with wide receivers. Every drill was competitive. That’s how you get better."

UGASports Live

Jim Donnan, Radi Nabulsi, and Dayne Young broke down what this week means for Georgia with the NFL Draft. They took listener questions, with Donnan doing another rapid fire breakdown of Georgia football players.